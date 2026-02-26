18 Acts of Kindness That Remind Us the World Is Still Full of Heart
They say beauty will save the world, but we believe it is ordinary human kindness that does. We tend to think that heroes in capes do great deeds, but real miracles happen in store lines, dusty shift camps, or simply in the house next door. This article features 18 heartfelt stories about people who didn’t turn a blind eye to someone else’s trouble (even if that “trouble” was an unexpected desire to eat 10 pounds of tomatoes).
- Listen, it’s true about the saying “you can’t refuse a pregnant woman.” During my pregnancy, I worked out of town, in a remote area. There were no shops nearby, and I had an insane craving for tomatoes. The ladies in the canteen understood it and gave me more than I was allotted, but I still wanted more.
One day, I’m sitting at work and crying. Our contractor comes up:
“Why are you crying, beautiful?”
“I really, really want tomatoes...”
The next day he brought me a big bag of tomatoes, probably about 10 pounds. 3 days later, he asks:
“So, how is it? Are you happy?” © losiny21 / Тhreads
- Once, I lost my student ID and didn’t notice it right away, and by the time I realized it, it was too late. I was upset because I thought I’d have to go through a lot of hassle to get a new one. Then I got a call from the dean’s office, and they said that a woman found it and asked them to connect her with me.
As it turned out, her dog found my student ID in a snowbank late at night when they were out walking in the park! It’s another reason to love these wonderful creatures and believe in kind-hearted people. © Overheard / Ideer
- I injured my hand, and now I’m wearing a wrist brace, but chores don’t wait. Yesterday, I picked my child up from kindergarten, and he, as well as all the kids in his group, were eager to help: fastening my coat, holding the door, helping with shoe covers. And they all wished me a speedy recovery. The kids are 6 years old. © Overheard / Ideer
- I was in a store. An elderly woman was in line at the checkout in front of me: her face was lined with wrinkles, hunched over. She was buying a single package of cheap cookies, barely managed to open her wallet, and then the cashier pulled out her own wallet, took out some money, and gave it to her so the elderly woman could get herself something else. Then the cashier got teary-eyed. © Overheard / Ideer
- I’m sitting in the subway, waiting for the train to depart, and next to me is a man about 70-80 years old. Then his phone rings. The reception is bad, so the man steps out of the car to understand what the person on the other end is saying.
Suddenly, the doors close, and his belongings are left in the car! I got off at the next stop and took the train going back to the same station to return his things to him. © Overheard / Ideer
- Yesterday, my husband and I were having dinner at a pizzeria, and we saw a wonderful family at the next table. They were talking and coloring pictures with 2 little girls, while the baby played with his truck.
We called over the waitress and asked to pay for the family’s bill as well. And we asked her not to tell them it was us. For several years now, my husband and I have been occasionally paying for random people’s bills in restaurants. © Pauline Milner / Quora
- Yesterday, my day didn’t start off well. I was late for work and twisted my ankle. There was a kind of rush at work too. I left work, sighed with relief, and headed home.
But that wasn’t the end of it. It started pouring rain. I tried to walk quickly still limping when my heel broke. Feeling completely powerless, I started crying like a fool.
A car stopped. A guy about 25 years old offered me a ride. I hesitated at first, then thought, “Is there anything worse that can happen to me today? I’ll go!”
But I got lucky. The guy drove me home and even helped carry my bags to the entrance. There is goodness in this world after all. © Work Stories / VK
- There is an elderly woman working as a janitor on our street. She has a large, limping stray dog that she adopted.
When the woman cleans the street, the dog is always with her. After cleaning, the woman goes to the store and buys treats for the dog even though her salary is tiny. I witness this every day. © Overheard / Ideer
- I was riding in a bus. Suddenly, a woman behind me starts shouting, “Mittens, mittens!” It turns out the girl who just got off had dropped her gloves. But the girl couldn’t hear her anymore.
So the driver drove up to her, stopped, and another guy ran out and gave the mittens to the girl. That’s how I witnessed a small act of kindness. © Overheard / Ideer
- Today, for the first time in my life, I did something like this! I saw a person in need on the street... Couldn’t resist.
I went home, made him 2 sandwiches with some sausage, and took a small juice pack. Went out and said, “Enjoy your meal!” I genuinely wanted to help... He walked away, and I headed back with tears in my eyes. © Overheard / Ideer
- I went to the market for shopping, but forgot to tie my hair in a hurry. It was unbearably hot, so I decided to buy the simplest hair tie somewhere. For some reason, no one was selling them.
I was almost fainting from the heat. I saw a stand with cheap jewelry, asked the seller about a hair tie, but again, no luck. I was about to leave when the seller called out to me.
I turned around, and he handed me a hair tie and said, “We don’t have hair ties for sale, but here’s one if you need to tie your hair.” I was so touched by his willingness to help. I smiled all day afterward. © A B / Quora
- We were out and having dinner and just chatting when a waitress came up to us and interrupted us to tell us that someone had just paid for our dinner. The person was already gone and neither of us saw who it could’ve been. It was such a nice and kind gesture! It made my day. © Lu*********Sin / Reddit
- Many years ago my sister was teaching English as a second language class in Warsaw, Poland. One of her students, wishing to thank her, gave her a carefully wrapped quarter pound of butter, with a note — It is very good on bread. © Annie Kelleher / Quora
- My wife and I got a small, old house with a mortgage. We were young, had 2 kids to take care of, and money was tight. I worked in a nearby city, and my car broke down. I used to bring lunch with me. It’s about a mile from home to the bus stop.
One day, as I was walking, I realized I’d forgotten my lunch at home and felt a bit upset. I turned around, and there came my wife running with the lunch bag, when I was almost at the bus stop.
It reminded me of my school days when my mom would chase after me when I forgot my school shoes. I still remember that moment and am sure I didn’t make a mistake in choosing my significant other. © Grustniy27 / Pikabu
- My college has a coffee shop on campus and I wanted to get a cup before my final. I guess I wasn’t paying close enough attention to my bank account because my card got declined along with my other one.
I was super embarrassed and told the barista that I just won’t be getting one, but they just told me it’ll be coming out anyways. I’m super grateful that the people working there (usually students too) are so understanding and kind, especially during the last final day before break. © *******bcisaidso / Reddit
- When I was in grade 7, almost everyday during lunch period, I would see this postal worker delivering books to the school, and I would voluntarily take some books and help her take them inside. I would help her out every time she came by for a delivery.
Flash forward to December, it was the last day of school before the holiday break — I had just got home. My parents were not home. Just as I was putting my coat and boots away, I heard a knock at the door.
I opened it — and there was the postal worker, holding a Christmas gift bag. I remember her saying, “Here, my way of thanking you for helping me.” Before I had the chance to thank her, she left.
I waited until Christmas morning to open the bag, and inside was the Hunger Games book, a slightly expensive shampoo and conditioner, a T-shirt and a gift card. I never saw her again, never having the opportunity to thank her. I’m now 27, and still think about her. © Numerous_Fox_2909 / Reddit
- That evening, it was pouring rain. I was standing at the bus stop, no chance of getting a taxi — the fares were through the roof, and there were no cars. Nearby stood a man in a formal coat, silently glancing at his watch. When my bus finally arrived, he suddenly stepped toward me and literally blocked my path.
I took a breath to express my annoyance, but he handed me his huge umbrella. “Take it, you need it more. I live just a couple of blocks away, I can make a run for it, but you still have to get home from the bus stop,” he said, gave me the umbrella, and vanished into the wall of rain before I could utter a word.
- My friend and I were having dinner in a café. A couple sat down at the table next to us, and the pregnant woman began watching us eat kebabs intently. 5 minutes passed like this. I noticed them whispering to each other.
Then her husband stood up, walked over, and, blushing, asked if we could swap kebabs! Because his pregnant wife thought ours looked tastier. Of course, we agreed. It was so sweet — he didn’t shy away from asking. Respect, bro! © yerali_atibekov / Тhreads
