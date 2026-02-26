18 Acts of Kindness That Remind Us the World Is Still Full of Heart

They say beauty will save the world, but we believe it is ordinary human kindness that does. We tend to think that heroes in capes do great deeds, but real miracles happen in store lines, dusty shift camps, or simply in the house next door. This article features 18 heartfelt stories about people who didn’t turn a blind eye to someone else’s trouble (even if that “trouble” was an unexpected desire to eat 10 pounds of tomatoes).