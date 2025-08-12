I Refused to Punish My Daughter After My Ex Invited the One Kid She Couldn’t Stand

Dear Bright Side,

My daughter, Amber, used to be best friends with Violet until the girl started making jokes at her expense. It took a lot of effort at counseling for her to get over what happened and when she did, she decided to cut Violet out of her life completely.

Last weekend was my daughter’s 16th birthday party, and she didn’t want much. All she wanted was a peaceful birthday with cake, close friends, and no Violet. I agreed and planned everything according to her specifications. I even sent Violet’s parents a message asking them not to bring her over.

What I didn’t know was that her parents called my ex-wife, who invited Violet anyway. She said, “We can’t have a birthday party without her best friend.” I reminded her that they weren’t friends anymore, but she brushed me off, saying, “They’ll get over it.”

The party was fine, until Violet showed up. She started making jokes about the decor and the people my daughter invited, saying that only little girls would want a party like that. Then Violet smashed the cake. My daughter was furious before, but that was the final straw for her.

My daughter snapped and shouted at her, telling Violet to stop ruining her life and get out of our house. She stormed off after that, and I found her crying in her bedroom. She was devastated and furious. Now she’s blaming my ex-wife for ruining her birthday and doesn’t want to see her.

But the worst part is that my ex-wife is blaming Amber. She says that she overreacted and that should stop acting like a spoiled brat. I was astonished at her words. I had never heard her speaking about our daughter like that before. And I don’t know why she would hurt her intentionally.

Now my ex-wife is demanding that Amber go speak to Violet and apologize for her outburst. She says that my daughter embarrassed the family and ruined her reputation in the community.