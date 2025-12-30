14 Stories That Prove Living With Kids Is Basically a 24/7 Comedy Show

Every parent has a few, if not more, amusing tales about their kids’ antics. As we read our heroes’ stories, we couldn’t stop smiling, so we’re sure they’ll definitely lift your spirits too. For instance, we giggled at the little flirt in the subway and were charmed by the adventures of the toy from the airplane.

  • I had a case in my practice. A child wouldn’t eat meat. During a consultation, the mother says, “You know, we laughed so hard yesterday, my son said he would only eat dinosaur meat.”
    I found a brilliant solution—suggested the mother buy a turkey drumstick and tell the child they found a dinosaur just for him. The child started eating. © misshamster / Threads
  • I was flying with my kids. The youngest left her toy in the cabin, and we didn’t even notice. We’re standing, waiting for luggage, and we see an exact copy of our Mickey on the belt. I ask my daughter, “Where’s our Mickey?”
    It turned out she forgot the toy on the plane, and someone picked it up and put it on the baggage claim belt for that flight. We don’t even know who to thank for this. © tabakov.v / Instagram
  • My husband went to put our 4-month-old daughter to bed. So, I’m sitting, watching through the camera—husband snoring, baby not moving. I think, “Wow! She fell asleep even without me.” I went to check on them.
    I approach my husband from behind and see the scene: husband snoring and the daughter lying silently with her eyes open. I think she’s a bit in shock. I usually put her to bed, and here’s someone snoring. © alina.krauchuk / Threads
  • I confidently claim the “Mother of the Year” title! I ordered a cake for my daughter’s birthday, asked for the number 7 on it. They sent me a photo—I glanced; it looked nice. I picked it up and put it on the table.
    My daughter blows out the candles; everyone is clapping. Then my husband quietly asks, “Do you remember how old she is? She’s 8!” © rybakova.kz / Threads
  • I was picking up my daughter, 3 years old. We’re walking past a store. She says, “Daddy, do we need bread at home? Let’s buy some bread.” I think, “The child wants bread, how sweet.” I reply, “Of course, let’s buy some.”
    We go in, I grab a loaf, pay for it, and at that moment my daughter says, “Daddy, look at those beautiful lollipops!” And that’s when I realize how easily I got tricked. The girl is 3 years old! © archer_sv / Threads
  • My niece, at 3.5 years old, complained to her mom, “Mommy, I didn’t sleep well. I had a sad dream, but I can’t remember it.” And she repeated this for several days...
    Then, just the other day, she announced, “I had that dream again, and I remembered what it was about. I dreamed about a purse all night. You bought it for me, and I was happily walking around with it. Then I wake up at night, and there’s no purse. That’s why I’m not sleeping well.”
    So, in short, a couple of days later, this little manipulator had her purse. © annadm888 / Threads
  • Today, my 2-year-old daughter took her first trip on the subway. I was worried she might get scared and start crying, but no, everything turned out fine.
    So we’re sitting across from a guy and a girl. My daughter is making eyes at him, reaching out her hand for a high five, and even starts singing to him... The girl was laughing out loud, and then she said, like, “Why are you hesitating? Look what a girl she is, and the mother-in-law is young and cute too.”
    The whole subway car was chuckling when my little miss, seriously looking at the guy, loudly shouted, “Look,” and stuck her finger up her nose. My little flirt. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • Went with my daughter to a new dental clinic. I was a bit anxious, but my daughter, on the contrary, remained calm. We walked into the office, she quickly settled into the chair, and said she wasn’t scared, so there was no need to fuss over her.
    Everyone smiled, and the dental assistant asked which cartoon to put on, to which my daughter calmly replied, “No cartoons, let’s have some music instead. You can play Mozart; I’ll be even calmer.” It seems not only the child enjoyed herself; she ended up charming everyone there... © Mamdarinka / VK
  • Today my daughter got the better of me in a conversation once again:
    — Dad, give me a ride on your shoulders.
    — Sweetie, I’m tired after my workout.
    — Why do you even go to those workouts if you’ve become so weak? © askhat_ibitanov / Threads
  • My mom loves to tell people that as a toddler I very seriously told off a man for trying to cross a road without holding his mommy’s hand. He was definitely an adult and did not know the elderly woman standing next to him, but they dutifully held hands and crossed the road together. I told him he was a good boy. © Valuable****9 / Reddit
  • I came to pick up my daughter from kindergarten, and they were having a crisis there. Stan complained to me that Olivia isn’t friends with him anymore and now only plays with Max. He said, “Please, mother, influence your daughter.”
    I asked Olivia why Stan suddenly didn’t suit her anymore. And she said, “Mom, he brought 3 candies in the morning. He gave me only one and ate the rest himself! How can he save on me?!”
    I agreed there was no way to do that and gave her my blessing to be friends with Max. I felt like a mother-in-law from bad jokes. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • Saw a cute little boy, probably 3 or 4, smiling at me while in line at a grocery store checkout. I smiled back, and he said, “Hi,” so I said hi back.
    His mom was smiling, and I said, “What a handsome little man.” He said, “If you come to my house, I have chocolate money.” Best offer I’ve ever had. © MopsyMom / Reddit
  • When my sister was little, she called her favorite kind of eggs “stay together eggs.” She came up with it on her own, and because we knew what it meant, we didn’t feel the need to correct her because it was cute.
    However, my mom didn’t think to explain it to my aunt when my sister stayed the night at her house, and the next morning she got a frantic phone call. My aunt had apparently gone through about half a dozen eggs making different kinds because she could not figure out what the “stay together eggs” were, and that is what my sister was demanding for breakfast.
    After my mom finished laughing, she explained that my sister wanted hard-boiled eggs. © lizzi6692 / Reddit
  • I sent my husband to the store for groceries, and meanwhile, my daughter asked to dye her hair with red streaks. We have the dye at home, but despite a thorough search, the foil couldn’t be found. Well, I thought, good thing my husband is still at the store. I send him a concise text, “Buy baking foil.”
    My dear husband comes back, we’re unpacking the bags, and there’s no foil. My daughter asks him, “Where’s the foil?” Turns out, he decided to buy baking paper instead, saying it’s more convenient for baking.
    My daughter listened, sighed bitterly, “Mmmm... men,” and retreated to her room. Is it just me, or did my husband just give her a masterclass in the art of male-female communication? © Not everyone will understand / VK

And these kids made adults question reality with their stories. Check them out.

Preview photo credit rybakova.kz / Threads

