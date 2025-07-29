15 Kids Whose Stories Made Adults Question Reality

It’s indisputable that children consistently display unique behaviors. It takes a while before they mature to a point where they can hold back from vocalizing every fleeting thought or chasing after each fanciful idea. Thankfully, these 15 parents openly shared the irrational comments and amusing adventures of their playful kids online, leaving the rest of us just as amused.

  • When I was teaching preschool, I had a little girl, between 3-4, walk up to another girl who was sitting on the rug reading a book, grab her by the hair and pull it until she cried. They hadn’t been interacting in any way prior. When I asked her why she did it, she said she “wanted her to know it hurts.” © No-Doubt-8748 / Reddit
  • When I was about 7, I was playing in a barn filled with hay bales. I noticed there was some baling twine dangling from the ceiling. I had a genius idea and decided that I wanted to bungee jump, so I proceeded to tie the loose end around my waist and then leapt off the highest bale.
    It worked well, too well, and I quickly realised the mistake I’d made. I couldn’t untie myself, so I was left dangling in the air unable to do anything but swing.
    After a while, someone found me and cut me down, but I can only imagine what it must have been like finding a child in full pinata mode like that. © Unknown Author / Reddit
  • When I was very young, I believed that if you stopped at the “stop ahead” sign, you wouldn’t have to stop at the “stop” sign, because you stopped ahead of time. It was eternally frustrating to me to watch my parents not take this incredibly obvious shortcut. © Unknown Author / Reddit
  • When I was very young, I believed that the TV guide in the newspaper told the TV what was coming on. I just couldn’t figure out how to write “cartoons” neatly enough to get it to work.
    © AskAboutMyD***Site / Reddit
  • When I was like 5 or 6, I felt the need to personally thank the driver of the subway train every time we took it. I thought it would be rude and impolite to not do so. It must have been so embarrassing
    for my mom. The driver cabin had tinted windows and I demanded the driver lowered them so I could thank him. © conquer** / Reddit
  • I took my son to the doctor some time ago. As we were leaving, we passed a couple of wheelchairs in the lobby. My 4yo son said “I never used a wheelchair.” And I said “Your legs are just fine, you don’t need ‘em.” I shook me was that his answer was “After our car accident, I will need a wheelchair”.
  • My brother had me convinced for a while that each person had to have a unique favorite color, and since his was blue, I had to change mine. On my first day of kindergarten, we had to introduce ourselves and say our favorite color. I was super stressed out because the kids in front of me picked the “good” colors, and I kinda panicked and told everyone my favorite color was gray.
    © pyrotech33 / Reddit
  • I was about 3 years old, and I came up to my dad crying, telling him that I hit my head. He asked what happened, so I went to the wall and hit my head again to show him. © laurazabs / Reddit
  • When I was 5, I tied a rope around my waist, and climbed 20 feet up a tree. When my mom saw me she freaked out. I told her, “It’s okay mommy.” I tied the other end to the tree so I’ll be safe." I tied it to the bottom of the tree. © fill23ca / Reddit
  • As a kid, I thought that there were humans sitting in control rooms watching tons of traffic cameras, and turning red lights to green lights and visa versa. © applecinnamom / Reddit
  • I was tucking in my two year old. He said “Good bye dad.” I said, “No, we say good night.” He said “I know. But this time its good bye.”
    Had to check on him a few times to make sure he was still there.
    © UnfortunateBirthMark / Reddit
  • I was a real picky eater as a child. My parents, in an attempt to get me to eat more, told me that each grain of rice in my bowl takes a year to grow, and so I should be more appreciative of my food. I somehow took this literally that every year only one single grain of rice can be grown, so my bowl was always filled with hundreds of years of rice, and I thought, “Heh, cool!”
    © dancesforfun / Reddit
  • I always heard people say, “It went down the wrong hole,” when they choked on something, and little me automatically assumed that humans had separate “holes” for food and drink, and that when we swallow, it just automatically sorts out. I believed that until I was like 12 when I swallowed a french fry wrong while eating with my mom. I told her that it must have gone down my drink hole, and my mom was super confused... She later had to explain to me how swallowing food actually works. © rylanu / Reddit
  • As a kid, I thought that clouds were made in a factory. Reinforced by the fact I saw a bunch of factories letting out smoke on my way to school. © Chicn / Reddit
  • My niece’s imaginary friend told her that she “used to be Mommy’s baby but got lost in the water.” My sister never shared the story of her miscarriage with anyone. The weird part about it is that my niece’s birthday is exactly the same as the due date of that lost baby. Then one day, Then one day, while looking through old photos, my sister found a hospital bracelet with my niece’s name on it, but from a different child, adopted by someone else. We later learned the hospital had a mix-up with birth records. It made us question everything we thought about her origin.

