My Sister Humiliated Me for Refusing to Lend Her $3,000—So I Served Her Cold Revenge

She froze in shock when, two days later, she saw her precious designer bags, the ones she flaunts all over Instagram, listed on Facebook Marketplace. Yep. I did it.

When she called me a “money-hoarding dragon,” I bit my tongue, handed her the $3,000, and walked away. But the second I got home, I logged into her laptop (she’s terrible with passwords), took photos of every single overpriced handbag and heels she owns, and listed them for quick sale.

By the weekend, I’d sold two bags and a pair of shoes. Guess where the money went? Straight toward the “loan” she said I was too selfish to give her.

When she confronted me — screaming that I’d “violated her trust” — I told her calmly, “Family helps family, right? I’m just helping you manage your debt.” Now, she’s telling everyone I’m a monster and that I “stole” from her.

Am I wrong for selling my sister’s things to get back the money I lent her after she humiliated me?

Sincerely,

Margaret