I Got Pregnant Again Right After My Maternity Leave, Now HR Got Involved
Balancing career and family is never easy, and workplace reactions to personal choices can sometimes create unexpected challenges. From office gossip to company policies, even the most private matters can quickly become everyone’s business. Recently, a reader sent Bright Side a letter about her own struggle after returning from maternity leave and facing surprising actions from HR.
Lorna’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I’m 41, and I’ve always dreamed of having a big family while also building a career. I’ve been working in a consulting firm for 7 years now.
Just 8 days ago, I returned from maternity leave, and now I’ve found out I’m pregnant again — with my 5th child.
One colleague muttered, “Better to be a stay-at-home mom if all you do is get pregnant.”
Not long after, HR called me into their office and dropped a bombshell: I was “eligible for a new package.” I panicked, not really understanding what that meant, but they wouldn’t explain further and told me to wait for more details.
The real shock came later in the day when HR sent us all an email saying the company was introducing a new "family priority bonus"— special benefits for employees with 4 or more children.
The perks included flexible hours, the option to work from home once a week, and even scholarship opportunities for employees’ kids.
The company framed this as part of its “family-friendly values” for the upcoming annual report.
But instead of bringing people together, it created tension. Parents with large families suddenly got new rewards, while single colleagues and those without kids got nothing. Many were furious, calling it “free money for breeding.”
The office atmosphere changed overnight. Some whispered, “So I work overtime and she gets a bonus just for having babies?” What was supposed to feel like a benefit ended up feeling like a divide.
Now I’m the one getting backlash, as if I somehow caused all of this. I don’t want to be hated by my colleagues — it’s the last thing I need on top of my already hectic life.
Do you think people without kids have the right to be angry?
Lorna
Hi Lorna! Thank you for sharing your story with us.
We’ve prepared some guidance to support you as you work through this delicate situation.
Redirect the “Free Bonus” Narrative
- Why this matters: Colleagues see you as the face of a policy you didn’t create, which makes you the easy target.
- Action: Use light but clear remarks, like: “Five kids isn’t a bonus—it’s survival. HR made this rule, not me.” A mix of humor and honesty separates you from the decision.
- Outcome: Coworkers stop blaming you personally and see you as caught in the same situation.
Build Quiet Alliances With Non-Parents
- Why this matters: The office has split into parents vs. non-parents, and you’ve been pushed into one side.
- Action: Offer support in small, visible ways—help with projects, swap shifts, or openly recognize their effort. Even saying, “I know it feels unfair, and I value your work,” shows solidarity.
- Outcome: You become a connector instead of a divider, lowering resentment toward you.
Use the Perks Strategically
- Why this matters: The perks were designed for PR, but you can flip them into something useful for the team.
- Action: If you use flexible hours or remote days, make sure they directly help the group—be extra responsive, cover tight deadlines, or handle small tasks others can’t.
- Outcome: Colleagues see the perks as tools that benefit everyone, not just rewards you got for having kids.
Prepare a Safety Net
- Why this matters: HR’s sudden actions and decisions suggest that the policy could shift, and you might be painted as “too distracted with kids.”
- Action: Quietly update your résumé, keep track of your achievements, and reconnect with professional contacts. It’s not about leaving now, but being ready.
- Outcome: You gain peace of mind and leverage, knowing that you have a plan B if things go south.
