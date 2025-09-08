I Got Pregnant Again Right After My Maternity Leave, Now HR Got Involved

The real shock came later in the day when HR sent us all an email saying the company was introducing a new "family priority bonus"— special benefits for employees with 4 or more children.

The perks included flexible hours, the option to work from home once a week, and even scholarship opportunities for employees’ kids.



The company framed this as part of its “family-friendly values” for the upcoming annual report.

But instead of bringing people together, it created tension. Parents with large families suddenly got new rewards, while single colleagues and those without kids got nothing. Many were furious, calling it “free money for breeding.”

The office atmosphere changed overnight. Some whispered, “So I work overtime and she gets a bonus just for having babies?” What was supposed to feel like a benefit ended up feeling like a divide.

Now I’m the one getting backlash, as if I somehow caused all of this. I don’t want to be hated by my colleagues — it’s the last thing I need on top of my already hectic life.



Do you think people without kids have the right to be angry?

Lorna