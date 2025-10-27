13 People Who Prove That True Power Comes From Pure Kindness

13 People Who Prove That True Power Comes From Pure Kindness

Kindness may seem little, but it sparks large change in people’s lives. A simple act of giving spare change can turn around one person’s life in the best way. Observing these acts truly inspires others to do good and become the change the world needs to see.

  • I was in a car accident and sitting on the curb crying when it started to rain. The cops were there taking statements, and I was just hurt and waiting. A lady brought me an umbrella and gave me a hug. Such a wonderful gesture of kindness. © theknittedgnome / Reddit
  • Once, when I was like 9 years old, I was walking with my mom and 2 of my brothers. I tried to race a car that was coming up beside us in our neighborhood. Naturally, I didn’t do very well.
    But the old lady driving the car stopped, got out, and gave me this giant bag of candy, and told me that my running was impressive and that if I practiced more, I could do even better.
    So sometimes when I feel like nothing I do is going to go anywhere, I just remember that and remind myself that while I may not be as fast as a car, if I practice more, I can get better than I was yesterday. © AlternativeShadows / Reddit
  • I was at the grocery store with my two daughters, who were 6 months and 3 years old. I was trying to buy about $20 worth of staples, and my card was declined due to insufficient funds. I didn’t have any other forms of payment, and I was trying not to cry while figuring out what I could put back so that I could cover the cost while still getting what I needed to feed us until the next payday, when the lady behind me in line offered to pay for the whole thing. © SuperSpeshBaby / Reddit
  • One Valentine’s Day several years ago, I was volunteering at the local hospital. It was my scheduled day.
    I was sitting with a patient when I heard, “Happy Valentine’s Day, Grandma!” I looked up and there were my two young grandsons with flowers and a balloon. I can’t explain how happy they made me feel that day, and how surprised I was! © dondee9si / Reddit
  • An elderly couple paid for my boyfriend’s and my entire meal at a diner once, we were just 5 dollars short. It was made extra heartwarming because in our area, being young people with a funny new young person style, a lot of old people make rude assumptions about us. So, it was just very sweet, and I hope they’re doing well. © un****panda*** / Reddit
  • My fifth-grade teacher shared half of his donut with me, just randomly. He also gave me two of my favorite books. (I still remember the one about the cockroach that turned into a little boy.) My mom was going through a pretty rough relationship then, and it was nice to know someone cared/noticed. © MarshmallowFloofs85 / Reddit
  • A random stranger paid for our family’s meal at a restaurant during Christmas. Big family, 3 kids, 5 foster kids, and the wife and I. Not a cheap bill!
    I wonder if they overheard my wife complaining about how expensive everything was. I felt pretty blessed that someone would do that. © quigley007 / Reddit
  • Caught a flat on the interstate as a college student. A kind stranger got out to help me through my first-ever tire change. He did all this while never speaking to me once and carrying on a very energetic phone conversation in his Bluetooth Earpiece. Still one of the oddest and kindest things to ever happen to me. © JibbaJabbaJenkins / Reddit
  • When I was younger, I suffered from depression. I often just wanted to be alone. So I would go out and sit on a bench by the river in my hometown. One evening, these two ladies were walking by. One decided to stop and sit down next to me.
    Did not say anything at first, but then just asked what I was doing there and how I felt. It felt like the first time anyone actually asked me that, and I did not feel alone at the moment. That was more than 20 years ago, and I still tear up thinking about that memory. © Potato_King2 / Reddit
  • My daughter came over to my apartment and said we had to get her brother on the phone. They then both told me they were going to buy me a house.
    When I immediately said, “No, no... that is way too much!” my son told me that the reason they both are so successful is because of me. And if they can’t do something wonderful with the money... why have it? So I have been able to live in a beautiful house because my children are so loving and caring of me. © grandmaWI / Reddit
  • There was a guy at work who always brought the same plain sandwich for lunch. No drinks or snacks. We used to tease him about it, but he would just smile. After he quit, I was helping clean out his desk.
    I froze when, in one of the drawers, I saw a crumpled receipt and a photo of a little girl in a hospital bed, grinning at the camera. The receipt was from the hospital cafeteria, dated just a few days before his last shift. I just stared at it for a while. And suddenly, all those jokes didn’t feel funny anymore.
  • A stranger helped me to my train while I was unfamiliar with that city. He didn’t even know I’m blind and had trouble walking, just saw I was confused and offered to help me. © mr-blindsight / Reddit
  • I grew up poor and often could not afford school supplies. In high school, my English teacher noticed I would often come to school early to use the computers to complete homework and read the books in his classroom. He took it upon himself to give me his personal copies of all the required books to read for the year. © tacotuesdayz4 / Reddit

Seeing these acts of kindness restores your faith in humanity. It truly costs nothing to show goodwill to someone in need. These stories remind us that every person goes through something tough, and it takes little to brighten their day. That’s the power of kindness.

