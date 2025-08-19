I Reported My Childfree Coworker to HR, She Kept Shaming Me for Having Kids

Hi Bright Side,



My name is Amanda. I’m 29 and had 4 kids and work at a consulting firm full-time.



Every day, I leave work early at 4:30 to pick up my four kids from school. My coworker Liz, who is childfree, nags that I’m dumping my work on her and calls me “School Bus.” Yesterday, she said, “You think you’re a career woman, but all you’re good at is getting pregnant! Stay at home if you want a big family!”

I smirked. I didn’t say anything, but I had been recording her. I’ve had enough of her words to me, and I had decided to click on my phone recorder when she started talking to me. The next day, without telling any of our other colleagues, I went to HR.



I made them hear Liz’s words and told them that I cannot continue working with such a person.

I went back to my desk, and Liz started to make her usual comments about my big family. Then she froze when I revealed the recording to her and said that HR wanted to see her.

Once she came back, she started begging me after having known that I had reported her and that she was going to be laid off. She said that she’s been taking care of her sick parents alone and that she desperately needs this work.

Now I feel bad that a coworker is going to be fired because of me. Do you think I went too far, or did I stand up for myself?



Yours,

Amanda