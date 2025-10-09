I Refuse to Follow Unfair Dress Code Rules at Work, and HR Blew Up

“Hi, Bright Side,

So, I need some outside perspective on this because it’s driving me nuts.

A couple weeks ago, HR called me in and told me I was getting a penalty for wearing sneakers to the office. I was honestly stunned, because we don’t have a super strict dress code and plenty of women wear mini skirts, sometimes spaghetti strap tops, even flip-flops in the summer, and nobody bats an eye.

But apparently, sneakers were suddenly the big crime of the day. I pushed back and said it felt unfair, but HR just shrugged and said, ‘Your manager reported it.’ That’s when it clicked: it wasn’t even HR’s idea.

I confronted my manager later and asked why she singled me out when others clearly bend the rules more than I do. She just smirked and said, ‘You remind me too much of someone I hate.’

Like... what? That’s her justification? I don’t even know what to do with that. I’m floored that a personal grudge is literally affecting my record at work.

Has anyone else dealt with this kind of petty nonsense from a manager? Do I go to HR again, escalate higher, or just swallow it and start job hunting?”