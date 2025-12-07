Try to demand raise for all denied vacation. And Try silently make your manager live harder
I Just Wanted a Vacation — and Triggered a Full HR Investigation
Most of us think asking for a few days off is simple: fill out a form, get approval, and start packing. But for one of our readers, a routine vacation request spiraled into HR meetings, policy reviews, and a discovery she never expected. Here’s her story—and why a simple vacation request turned into something much bigger.
The letter:
Dear Bright Side,
Here’s what happened. My company gives everyone the same amount of PTO, but for two years straight, I never took more than a long weekend. Every December, my manager would say, “Winter is our busiest season, don’t disappear.” So I stayed. Christmas, New Year’s, even my birthday — always “maybe next year.”
This year, I decided I’d had enough. I requested Dec 26th through Jan 5th, thinking it was perfectly reasonable. I had the hours, I was ahead on my projects, and I gave six weeks’ notice.
My manager denied it within five minutes.
His reason?
“We need people who are committed during end-of-year crunch time.”
I asked if someone else had already taken those dates. He said no — he just “preferred everyone stay available.” I asked how that made sense for paid time off. He said, “Some people use PTO wisely. Some don’t.” I was speechless.
The next morning, HR emailed me requesting a meeting about my “recent conflict over time off.”
I didn’t know we were calling it a conflict now.
In the meeting, I calmly explained:
• I hadn’t taken a real vacation in years
• My workload was fully updated
• My request was within policy
• My manager denied it without offering alternatives
HR asked him why he rejected it. He said, “It’s just not ideal for the team.” HR asked him to define “ideal.” He couldn’t.
Then HR pointed out something I didn’t know:
Four people in my department had their winter PTO approved — all after I submitted mine.
My manager looked... surprised.
HR approved my time off on the spot and said they’d be “reviewing department procedures.”
Investigation started.
A week later, HR finished their investigation and called me back in. It turned out there was no scheduling issue, no shortage, no real reason for the denial at all—my manager had been blocking my vacations simply because he didn’t like me. It was personal, not policy, and HR said it wasn’t the first time he’d targeted someone.
X.
When Taking a Break Turns Into a Battle
Many employees hesitate to take their vacation days because they’re afraid of looking “less committed.” But here’s the reality: you can work yourself into the ground and still be replaced tomorrow. No job is worth sacrificing your health or your life.
Time off isn’t a luxury — it’s part of your compensation. Still, some managers guilt-trip people for using it, especially in companies with “unlimited PTO” that mysteriously becomes “unspoken limits.” When employees are told, “Take all the time you need,” but get side-eyed for requesting more than a long weekend, it creates anxiety and mixed messages.
Clear, defined policies work better. When people know exactly how much PTO they have, they don’t feel like they’re doing something wrong by using it. And managers can plan for it instead of panicking.
If your boss pushes back on your vacation request, there’s nothing wrong with asking, “How does our PTO policy actually work in practice?”
The answer might reveal more about your workplace than you expect.
Well, HALLELUJAH 🙏 HR IS DOING SOMETHING GOOD. I am very happy for you. This is a rare thing, in MOST CASES, (HR being on your side). Managers OFTEN take things out on employees that they don't like. Enjoy your time off.
7 Smart Tips for Asking for Time Off:
Know your company’s rules. Read the PTO policy before you book anything.
Pick the right leave type. Vacation, personal, or sick? Be clear.
Plan ahead. More notice = more chances your request gets approved.
Put it in writing. A short, polite email is your safety net.
Offer solutions. Suggest how your tasks will be handled while you’re away.
Choose your moment. Don’t ask right before a big deadline. Aim for calm waters.
Stay flexible. If your boss says those dates are tough, suggest alternatives.
Simple Examples:
Formal email: “Hi [Manager], I’d like to request time off from [date] to [date]. I’ll finish all urgent tasks and coordinate with [colleague] while I’m away.”
Quick request: “Hey [Manager], is it okay if I take [date] off? I’ll make sure everything’s handled before then.”
Emergency: “Hi [Manager], I’m dealing with a personal matter and need the day off today. Thanks for understanding.”
Asking for time off shouldn’t feel like asking for a favor. It’s part of a healthy work-life balance — and you deserve it.
Has anything like this happened to you? Share your story with us.