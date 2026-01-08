18 Stories About Exes Who Proved Harder to Forget Than to Leave

Relationships
15 hours ago
18 Stories About Exes Who Proved Harder to Forget Than to Leave

It’s widely believed that breaking up is the hardest part. However, sometimes the real challenges begin afterwards when our exes do things that are impossible to ignore. We put together 18 stories about those who are truly hard to forget: from men demanding the return of an old phone to those who literally divide hamsters.

  • My daughter turned 4. My ex showed up with a huge racetrack set — she was thrilled, played with it the whole party.
    As guests were leaving, he packed it all up. “This stays at Daddy’s,” he said. She burst into tears, and he just left home, leaving me to calm her down on my own. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • Yesterday, my ex posted a picture with his new wife. I commented, “Wow, she’s so beautiful!” She truly is stunning. And he replied, “Thanks, but you’re no less beautiful.”
    He just got married and is already throwing suggestive comments to random women. I sent the screenshot to his wife. © averagediana / X
  • Once, my nephew showed up at the door of our apartment with a suitcase and a cage in his hands, and in the cage were 2 hamsters. His wife kicked him out for bad behavior. Together, they owned a cat and 2 hamsters — that’s what they divided.
    Had to let him in and help him through the tough times. The next day, he sold the hamsters online with the cage for a small price. He got lucky with this property because no one would have bought a cat from him. © Laura M. / Dzen
  • I was sent on a business trip to another city for a week. On the third day, my girlfriend calls and says I’m a womanizer, and she’s breaking up with me. She turned her phone off and went offline on all social media and messengers.
    After returning, I find out from her friend that my girlfriend saw a post from my classmate where she checked in at the same city where I was. And according to her, she put 2 and 2 together. © Overheard / Ideer
  • A coworker introduced me to a guy. Tall, sturdy, handsome. She just didn’t warn me that he’s a mama’s boy and tells his mom literally everything.
    And once, I happened to run into his mother. And I learned a lot about myself: that I’m old (I’m a year older than him), I’m only after his money (he wasn’t working, and I had a good income), and after his apartment (I lived in my own place). In short, I told them both to take a hike.
    A couple of years later, I met him with some plain Jane. Mama most likely approved of her. © Elena M. / Dzen
  • About 15 years ago, I had a really strange boyfriend. I still remember his text message when we broke up. “You sailed away from me on a river of lies to another man.” There was no another man at the time.
  • My ex accused me of cheating because there was a baseball cap on my kitchen table. I told him it was mine. He replied that was impossible because girls don’t wear caps. © sueelllenmischke / Reddit © Olga P. / Dzen
  • While leaving, my ex tragically refused to take his motorcycle helmet — a birthday gift from me to him. He claimed he didn’t deserve it. Well, if he didn’t deserve it, then so be it. I put the helmet up for sale online and sold it soon after.
    A couple of months later, when the motorcycle season started, he came back for the helmet. He sulked. Apparently, I was supposed to mourn over that item on long winter evenings. © Olga Pim / Dzen
  • Broke up with my boyfriend. Sometimes we see each other at work and every time we exchange pleasantries.
    One day he mentioned that he managed to save a tidy sum, hinting that it was all thanks to my absence in his life. And I think that’s probably true. But not because he spent money on me.
    Rather, it’s because he no longer buys decent food, but lives on frozen dinners. He doesn’t spend on clothes and leisure activities, and he’s stopped renovating his apartment. Great savings! © Overheard / Ideer
  • My third ex-husband forever blames me for him not being the father of Kaley Cuoco’s baby. I wish I was making this up. He holds me responsible for not “working the business” to make him more successful.
    His belief was that his (eventual) success with his bartering business would garner Kaley’s attention, he’d somehow network with her inner circle, and they’d have a family together. © GalaxiGazer / Reddit
  • A coworker was seeing a man. Twice a week. One day they would go to a cafe-movies and then to his place, and on the other day, he would come to hers. They managed to keep up with this schedule for about a year and a half. By the way, she was perfectly fine with it.
    One day, he unexpectedly showed up on a “non-scheduled day.” He threw a fit because she wasn’t alone (her daughter was home with her husband). He complained that nothing was ready, he was dead tired, and no one cared for him.
    She told him that, outside of their meetings, each of them had their own life, and that he could have called. To which he responded:
    — So you could hide a lover?
    — You’re my lover, not my husband.
    — A lover is a side love line when there’s a husband, but our relationship is a heartfelt attachment. I was mistaken about you.
    He smacked the bouquet against the wall and left. He called a couple of weeks later, accusing her of not being the first to make amends. She could have simply sent a message saying, “Good morning.” And he would have forgiven her, but now he wouldn’t. k / Dzen
  • At 25, I started earning decent money. My girlfriend complained that I was wasting money on nonsense (restaurants, travel, brands, consoles, and guitars). She thought it would have been better to take out a mortgage or get a driver’s license and save for a car. She constantly nagged me, and we broke up.
    6 years later, I think she was right. I’m still renting, and now money isn’t enough for anything, even though my income increased. The car is on loan. She herself married a wealthy man; he opened a beauty salon for her. © Overheard / Ideer
  • The guy my girlfriend was cheating on me with found out about me. He found me at a bar, told me about it, bought me a drink, and I immediately got on the phone and broke up with her.
    I’m not going to go into super deep detail, but it was nice to have an honorable dude give me the warning instead of weeks of suspicion. I was about to get an apartment with her, and I dodged a bullet. © detectivedueces / Reddit
  • A long time ago, my phone was stolen. I was dating a guy at the time. He gave me a phone. Not a new one, by the way, but a very used one, yet I was happy. As a student, I didn’t have any extra money.
    We broke up, though, because he turned out to be a typical mama’s boy. His mom didn’t like that I worked night shifts at the hospital while also studying. He demanded the phone back because his mom didn’t allow such expensive gifts. Of course, I returned the shabby flip phone and happily dashed away.
  • A friend shared this story. She and her man decided to live in a guest marriage. She constantly cooked full dinners for him.
    Then she was admitted to the hospital and needed expensive medications, but he was like, “Sorry, I’m busy.” She thought he would come to get her upon discharge, but he didn’t.
    Then one evening, he rang her doorbell with bags full of groceries and said, “Darling, you can’t imagine how tired I am of fast food, can you cook something delicious?!” She pushed him out with everything he brought.
    Now he’s offended and messaging her about how ungrateful she is. He claims he fed her all this time, and this is how she repays him. © Olesya Sidorova / Dzen
  • It turned out that my ex was married and had a son. I found a box with his wedding photos. He tried to convince me that he, the groom holding the bride, was just the best man. I immediately got on a train home. © ConsistentAd3146 / Reddit
  • When I was 25, I decided to propose to my girlfriend. I bought a ring, came up with a romantic plan, but when the moment arrived, my beloved said, “No.” I lost it, packed my things, took a vacation, and went to the sea for 2 weeks alone.
    One evening, I was just lying on the beach and met a girl. We talked all night, and it turned out she had a sad story as well, so by morning I took out that ring and asked, “Will you marry me?” In the morning, we were both embarrassed, but we couldn’t take back our words.
    We got married a week later, and a month later, we got divorced because the craziness passed on its own. But at least now we both have something to talk about. © Ward No 6 / VK
  • I had a boyfriend: he’d invite me for a stroll along the embankment and would solemnly take me to a tea house, buy a cup of tea and a bun, and happily film us eating. He had a lot of money in his bank account, but he hid this from me.
    And on my birthday, he gave me a single rose and tights. And the whole way, he praised himself, saying, you know, other men don’t give anything to their girlfriends, but look what I did. In short, we broke up.

Which of these stories left you speechless? Maybe you also have a couple of stories about exes whose actions still make you laugh or angry? Share them in the comments — we can’t wait to find out what else exes are capable of!

Here are more stories about exes.

Preview photo credit Mamdarinka / VK

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads