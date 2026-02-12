I Refuse to Be My Sister’s Free Nail Model Anymore—I’m Not Her Mannequin

Dear Bright Side,

My sister is a self-taught nail artist who was trying to build her portfolio and attract clients. When she asked if I could model for her, I agreed right away. For the next four months, I regularly sat through long nail sessions, even though I was in the middle of important exams. I rearranged my schedule, skipped breaks, and stayed up late to study afterward.

I never asked her for money because I genuinely believed I was helping her get started, the same way siblings often do for each other.