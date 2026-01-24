I Kicked Out My Sister and Her Son After His Behavior Crossed a Line

I confronted my sister and her husband and told them they needed to make other living arrangements immediately. My brother-in-law acted confused, and my sister insisted I was overreacting. She said they were under a lot of stress and didn’t mean any harm. I told her I understood stress, but I couldn’t continue living like this.

I gave them 2 days to pack their things and leave. She cried and said they had nowhere to go. I suggested booking a hotel or going to our parents’ house. They left and moved into our parents’ home.

It’s been two weeks since we spoke, and my sister refuses to take my calls. My dad is on my side, but my mom and aunt have been blowing up my phone with messages about “family taking care of each other”. I know I’m not in the wrong here, but Bright Side, I’d like your opinion too. If enough people think I’m wrong, I’ll apologize to my sister and her family.

Matt