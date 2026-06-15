10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Compassion Is Always Closer to Happiness Than We Think in 2026

The world is kinder than you think. That is not an opinion, it is research. Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup, wrote in the World Happiness Report that “happiness isn’t just about wealth or growth, it’s about trust, connection and knowing people have your back,” and that we consistently and measurably underestimate how kind our communities actually are.

In 2026, that gap between what we expect from people and what they actually do is where some of the most jaw-dropping human moments live. These 10 real stories are proof that compassion is not rare. It is everywhere. We just have to stop long enough to notice it.