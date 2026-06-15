10 Fresh Manicure Trends Nail Techs Can’t Stop Booking for Summer 2026

Fuchsia had a good run, but summer 2026 is officially moving on and dusty pink nails are the sophisticated, soft-toned replacement nail techs and elite stylists can’t get enough of right now.

Think less loud, more luxurious: this muted, rose-kissed shade works on every skin tone, pairs beautifully with both gel manicures and nail art, and gives off that expensive, effortless look bright, hot glossy pink never quite managed.