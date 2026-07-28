11 Real Moments of Kindness and Compassion That Show the Best of Humanity in 2026

This happened maybe ten years ago and I still think about it more than I probably should.

I was in a Walmart parking lot with my son, who was maybe four at the time, and he was having the kind of meltdown where every parent around you pretends not to look. I was exhausted, embarrassed, and trying to wrestle groceries into the trunk while he screamed because his balloon had popped.

An older guy walked over, got down on one knee, pulled a balloon animal out of his tote bag (still no clue why he had balloons), handed it to my kid, smiled at me, and just walked off before I could even process what happened.

He didn’t give advice or tell me I was doing a good job, which honestly would’ve made me cry even harder. He just noticed a mom who looked like she was running on fumes and somehow knew exactly what would help.

My son forgot about the meltdown in about thirty seconds, but I never forgot that stranger.