I would've cried the second she opened that garment bag... Also, I think it's the quiet "I've got you" moments that stay with you. What do you think?
10 Stories That Prove the Human Heart Holds On to Compassion Even When It’s Tested
Compassion and empathy have a unique ability to brighten difficult moments and strengthen the connections we share with one another. Even when life gets hard, these small acts of kindness often leave the biggest and most lasting impact.
- My wedding was two weeks away when a pipe burst in my apartment. The dress I’d spent over a year saving for was ruined. I tried acting like it didn’t matter, but I felt devastated. My coworker quietly disappeared during lunch that day.
She came back carrying a garment bag. Inside was her own wedding dress. She said, “It deserves another happy day.” I couldn’t believe it. After a couple of alterations, the dress fit me perfectly.
- When I went to the mall and used the restroom, I realized I’d gotten my period and bled through my pants.
My husband was outside, so I called him and asked him to buy me some tampons. I was shocked when he started yelling. “Do you expect me to buy those? That’s embarrassing!” I hung up immediately.
Humiliated, I asked a few women in the restroom if they had any tampons. They all apologized and said no. I texted my husband again, but he didn’t reply. What’s worse, there was no toilet paper left in my stall. I had to use the tissues from my purse and tried not to cry.
I was close to tears when someone knocked on my stall door. It was the janitor. She handed me a bag containing tampons, clean leggings, and underwear. I was speechless. “How did you...” She smiled. “I found your husband. I’m sorry, I overheard your call.”
Apparently, she’d left the restroom, spotted a man outside, and asked if his wife was stuck in the bathroom. When he said yes, she asked why he hadn’t bought the tampons. He laughed nervously and said it was embarrassing.
That’s when she tore into him right there in the middle of the mall. She told him that his wife was stranded in the bathroom, and that his biggest concern was feeling awkward for five minutes. Then she marched to a nearby store and bought everything herself with her own money.
I insisted on paying her back, but she refused. “My daughter got her first period in a shopping mall,” she said. “She was mortified. Twenty years later, she still talks about it.”
I laughed despite myself. Before leaving, she smiled and said, “He’s outside carrying your shopping bags and looking like he’s just been scolded by his mother.”
Before I walked out, she joked, “Leave your husband to me if he ever does that again.” My husband immediately stood up and apologized. But honestly, the person I couldn’t stop thinking about was the janitor.
MY BIL, JC, WAS SUCH A MAN. HE WOULD GO INTO THE STORE AND ASK "LOUDLY" WHERE ARE THE "INDUSTRIAL SIZED BANDAIDS"? THE CASHIER KNEW HIM, AND THEIR LITTLE "JOKE" NEVER BOTHERED ANYONE.
- My wife and I were flying with our 3-year-old after attending my father’s memorial. None of us had slept much, and our son picked the worst possible moment to have a full meltdown at the gate. People were staring. I could tell my wife was about to cry too.
Then an older woman sitting nearby walked over and asked, “Would it help if I read him a story?” Normally I would’ve said no to a stranger, but I was completely exhausted. She spent twenty minutes reading from a children’s book she had bought for her granddaughter.
Our son calmed down enough for us to board. The woman said that she’d lost her own husband just two months earlier and said helping us made her feel useful again.
- One day, our elderly neighbor didn’t come over for a book club. Normally she never missed a week. My sister felt something wasn’t right. She knocked. No answer.
She called for a welfare check. When paramedics arrived, they found she had fallen during the night and couldn’t reach her phone. They said waiting another day could have had serious consequences.
When she finally came home weeks later, there were flowers and welcome-home cards on her porch. She cried reading them.
My wife and I were driving home with our newborn when a blizzard closed the highway. We ended up stranded with dozens of other cars. The baby’s formula was running low. Hours passed.
Then a family in a nearby SUV knocked on our window. They had extra formula because their youngest had recently switched brands. They just said, “Take all of it.” I’ll never forget it.
- When I was 16, my mom was hospitalized unexpectedly, and nobody knew how long she’d be there. The rest of our family lived in a different state.
My best friend’s dad showed up at the hospital and told my mom, “He’ll stay with us for as long as he needs.” He already had four kids at home and wasn’t exactly swimming in money. He even picked up extra construction jobs without telling anybody.
I stayed with them for almost three months.
HOPEFULLY, YOU LEARNED A LOT ABOUT BEING A GOOD "NEIGHBOR". SORRY ABOUT YOUR MOM. GLAD SHE IS DOING BETTER.
- My daughter was terrified before her surgery. She refused to let go of my hand and kept asking if it would hurt. Nothing I said seemed to help.
Then another little girl, probably around eight years old, walked over. She smiled and said, “I already did this yesterday. The nurses are really nice.” She even showed my daughter the stuffed bear the hospital had given her afterward. My daughter suddenly looked much calmer.
Later, I found out from the nurses that little girl was actually back in the hospital for another surgery herself.
My dad was in surgery, and our whole family had been sitting in the waiting room for hours. Nobody had eaten.
A woman we had never met walked over carrying several cups of coffee and sandwiches for us. She simply said, “My husband made it through surgery this morning. Someone did this for us yesterday.”
- My son came home upset because everyone else had supplies for a school project except him. We simply couldn’t afford everything that month. The next morning, his teacher casually handed him a small bag and said, “We had some extras.”
She later admitted those supplies had actually come out of her own paycheck because she didn’t want him to feel different from the other kids.
- When I was about ten, my bike chain snapped beyond repair. My parents couldn’t replace it right away. I spent weeks watching the neighborhood kids ride without me.
One afternoon, our elderly neighbor called me over. He had spent several days fixing up an old bike that had been sitting in his garage. “It isn’t new,” he said, “but my grandkids don’t want it anymore.” I rode that bike for almost five years.
Some of the most genuine expressions of compassion come from children, whose caring actions are often simple, honest, and deeply meaningful. If you’re looking for more uplifting stories, don’t miss 12 Times Children’s Compassion Taught Adults a Lesson in Empathy.