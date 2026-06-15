11 Moments This Week That Prove Kindness and True Love Begin in Children’s Innocent Hearts (June 15-21 Edition)

My six-year-old son completely caught me off guard on Tuesday afternoon while we were walking home from the grocery store. There’s a guy who usually sits near the subway entrance with all his belongings in a few tote bags, and my son always waves to him whenever we pass by.

This time, it was starting to drizzle, and my kid stopped in his tracks, unzipped his little backpack, and pulled out his favorite dinosaur umbrella. Before I could even say anything, he marched right over, handed it to the man, and said he didn’t want the man’s hair to get wet. The guy looked like he was about to burst into tears, and honestly, so was I.

We walked the rest of the way home in the rain getting soaked, but my son was just beaming the entire time. He didn’t even care that his clothes were damp because he was so happy his friend was covered.