15+ Gifts That Prove the Best Presents Are Measured in Emotions, Not Money

Sometimes a single gift is remembered for a lifetime — not because of its price, but because of the emotions. These can be touching, unusual, or spot-on surprises that you want to talk about again and again. In this article, people shared stories about the most remarkable gifts they have ever received.

My husband’s son asked for a 3D pen as a gift. The first thing he made was a little ring for me because he knew I love all sorts of jewelry.

The meanest Christmas gift I’ve ever gotten. I was so excited for a minute. And then I realized it was just a flash drive.

Anniversary

For their 50th wedding anniversary, Grandpa booked a restaurant and invited everyone. As a gift for Grandma, he brought a calf into the restaurant! To say that everyone was speechless would be an understatement, Grandma even started scolding him.

But then their 3 sons stood up and presented the “newlyweds” with the keys to their brand new house. Grandma had always dreamed of owning a big farm in the countryside, but they could never afford it. Finally, they can live the way they’ve always wanted. © Not everyone will understand / VK

On Christmas Eve, my brother handed me a box. I unwrapped it and cried — inside was my dream from 2009!

My brother and I were riding the train, and there was a guy playing on a PSP. I watched him the whole trip and envied him, then kept telling my brother how much I wanted one; it was like a dream. Eventually, I forgot about it, but my brother remembered. I’ve been playing all day.

Grandma knows how to give a good gift.

When I was about 25, my grandma came to visit and brought me a strange large bundle. She handed it to me saying, “I might never live to see your wedding. Here’s your dowry, use it, or moths will eat it.”

I unwrapped the bundle, and it turned out to be a large down comforter. By the way, I actually got married 3 years later. My husband and I sleep only under this comforter. © MiJulik / Pikabu

Moms know how to be generous.

I remember when my mom took me to the toy store to buy a set of doll furniture. Back then, it just appeared in stores. We never really had much money, living paycheck to paycheck, and sometimes we even had to borrow some money.

And there was a huge choice in the store! Three different sets: a bedroom, a dining room, and a battery-powered fireplace. And there I was, hesitating, unable to decide what the doll needed more: to sleep, eat, or just have a cool fireplace. And my mom said, “Let’s get them all!”

Even at 7 years old, I understood that was a lot for us. Now I can’t even imagine how my mom had to scrimp to buy me that happiness. © GrunkaLunka / Pikabu

A friend once gave me a used children’s jumpsuit for my birthday. Even though I don’t have kids. Well, can’t let a good thing go to waste.

Creativity is the path to success.

Once, I gave a stone as a gift! To my girlfriend when she turned 18. She wanted a new phone, but I was a broke student.

So, instead of just giving money, I picked up a cobblestone from the street, scratched a congratulatory message on it, placed the money underneath, and wrapped it all in beautiful paper. We’ve been married for 5 years now. © Unknown author / Pikabu

I really love baguettes but I’m allergic to gluten so my boyfriend bought me this pillow. I know it’s not really important but yeah, I’m happy.

When experience makes the difference:

My mother-in-law never gives me gifts, at most a pack of cookies or bagels. I’ve always taken it philosophically. In return, I give her something useful for the household.

And recently, when our second daughter was born, we realized that we needed a bigger home. Suddenly my mother-in-law gives us a substantial amount of money so we wouldn’t have to take out a loan! Just like that, by saving on gifts, she saved up for our housing. © Mamdarinka / VK

About 3 years ago my daughter gave me a glowing bracelet as a gift. I’ve been wearing it without taking it off. Recently it broke, so I asked my wife to make a wrap out of strong thread, and I continue to wear it.

When kindness comes back:

My sister told her boyfriend that she loved to read which was a lie. At their next date, he gifted her a book. Of course, it ended up gathering dust on a shelf.

When I learned about it, I shamed her into at least flipping through it. She opens it, and on page 245 there’s a note written in pencil: “I doubt you’ll ever see this, but just in case you decide to read it, send me a book emoji in a text.” After waiting a couple of days (to make it believable), she sent the emoji, but the guy didn’t respond.

That evening, she was in for a surprise — dinner at a restaurant and a gorgeous bouquet. The guy confessed right there that she was the first not to lie about her love for books. © Not everyone will understand / VK

A friend with whom we studied at the same drama school asked me to fill in for him at the Christmas performances in the preschool — he was Santa Claus there.

Well, even though I had my own business, I went to help out. Everything went well, everyone was happy. At the very end, I come out with a big bag to hand out gifts to the children.

And then a kid approaches me and says, “Santa, you are so kind and always give gifts. But I decided that someone should give you a gift as well. Please take it. This is for you!”

And he hands me this toy. For many years, I’ve kept this gift. And no one will ever give me anything more precious.

I have a box of stones that my wife gave me. As we walk through the forest, she spots an interesting cone or stone and hands it to me.

These are the most delightful gifts in the world!

Friends reminded me that actually, I have a degree in astronomy. Best birthday gift ever!

A forward-looking gift

I’m a doctor. Once, an elderly patient gifted me 3 pine cones and 2 snowflakes his grandson had cut out of newspapers for Christmas. I peeled the cones, stratified them in the fridge all winter, and in spring, planted the seeds in pots.

Turned out they were cedars! I’ve planted them around the town. One day, they’ll become the tallest trees in the region and will live for about 600 years. © informblok / Pikabu

A little over a year ago, the doctor told my beloved she couldn’t have children. Last night, she gave me the best gift I could ever dream of.

Knowing how to bring joy is an art.

It was the year 1999 or 2000. My parents didn’t have much money, but we longed for a celebration. My father brought home a huge cardboard box from work, filled to the brim with styrofoam stars meant for packaging fragile items.

I would dive into the box and search for presents. That was pure bliss! It truly was a Christmas miracle: a box of snow that wouldn’t melt. I don’t remember what gifts were inside, but that box of styrofoam stayed in my memory forever. I dream of making something similar for my daughter someday.

Of course, the styrofoam was scattered all over the apartment later, and we kept sweeping up those stars from everywhere for quite some time, but it was worth it. My dad even turned the box into a little house for me and my brother, complete with windows and a door that would open. © Upuzya / Pikabu

I’ve got the best girlfriend!⁠⁠ She gave me this giant for my birthday.

When “costlier” doesn’t mean “better”:

When I was 16, I really wanted a jasper necklace that was being sold at a shop near my house: it was no longer plastic costume jewelry, but not yet fine jewelry either. It had a chain and a few stones in the center. It wasn’t very expensive but cost more than my pocket money. Basically, I really asked for it for my birthday and waited...

Instead, I got amber earrings (I hated amber, but my mom loved it) in the shape of 2 balls the size of cherries. They were gold-plated, old-fashioned, bulky, and just unattractive. In response to my complaints, Mom said, “What! It’s more expensive!”

I don’t remember my reaction, but I remember that in the end, they gave me the money for the necklace. © tttuksa / Pikabu

I participated in Secret Santa and received the best gift in the past 25 years from a complete stranger. Even the way it was wrapped is worth mentioning!

Inside were 2 books, some treats, and other delightful little things.

We’ve been dating for 10 years. Here’s what my boyfriend gave me for Christmas. Cheeky devil! I love him so much. I know he bought a ring, but he decided to tease me.

New Year

I’ve only been abroad once, and of course, during that one time, something had to go wrong. At the airport, when my things were being scanned, they found something. They immediately took me to a separate room.

It turned out it was a gift from my ex — a set of colorful sparklers. They started asking why I had them on the plane, and instead of saying I just forgot to take them out, I blurted out, “It’s for New Year’s!”

The inspectors looked at me in surprise and said that they weren’t allowed on the plane. I was very embarrassed. They took the sparklers away, but they let me through.