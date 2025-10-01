11 MIL Stories That Make Soap Operas Look Extra Mild

Family & kids
7 hours ago

Mothers-in-law have a reputation for stirring up family drama, but some stories take it to a whole new level. From unexpected betrayals to jaw-dropping confrontations, these MIL moments could easily outshine the wildest soap opera plotlines. Here are 11 real-life stories that prove truth can be stranger than fiction.

  • After my son’s first birthday party, she stopped talking to me for nearly 2 months because I didn’t hug her after the party. Good news, you’d think? Nope, because even though she refused to talk to me, I still had to spend time with her at family gatherings and holidays. She’d even lift my son out of my arms, but wouldn’t talk to me. © pinkstickynote1 / Reddit
  • My MIL came to visit and announced she was going to clean my kitchen (which was already clean). She spent hours* re-cleaning things that were not dirty, and then when husband and I went to make fish tacos, she got mad and said she just cleaned. I stormed out and returned 30 minutes later to find she had made food but only for my husband. © captainpocket / Reddit
  • My MIL has literally seen my 4 1/2-month-old less than 6 times, but in those times she visits it’s always something negative to say/remark and throwing shade on my parenting skills and acting like she knows my baby better than I do. She is very clever though and always comes by whenever my husband isn’t home so it’s her word against mine.
    The worst was she got visibly upset that my daughter is now starting to look exactly like me and not her side of the family. Like really, woman? She is my daughter, she has my DNA. She’s also hurt that my mom will be taking care of baby when I go back to work.
    I’m cordial with her but try and avoid her at all costs. © GemTaur15 / Reddit
  • My mother-in-law cropped me out of a picture holding my baby to post on social media (which we’ve previously asked people not to do). Not that crazy, except when my husband called to tell her that was inconsiderate to crop me out of a photo with my own daughter, she started crying and saying how I am so immature and unreasonable, which devolved into a weeklong campaign of my husband’s entire family calling/texting about how childish and unreasonable I am....
    For saying, I didn’t appreciate being cropped out of a picture with my own kid. © aggymama / Reddit
  • My MIL tried to hijack DH’s and I’s vacation and make it into a family one. We cancelled ours, and my angel of a SIL had a travel agent friend that was able to hook us up with a cruise instead.
    When my ILs found out, they started calling us selfish for changing our plans when they wouldn’t (we cancelled before the penalty window). There were a couple of flying monkeys that came at us due to my ILs twisting the story, but whatever. After explaining our side, they went away.
    The good news is we made it! We’re on board and having a blast of a time! SIL and my parents are the only ones who know where we’re at. There were a few calls from FIL demanding we pay 1/2 of the money they lost. They ended up cancelling and had to pay 50% fee.
    Apparently we owe it to them because they needed us there with them to be able to navigate everything. They won’t see a dime from us. © Bride1234109 / Reddit
  • My MIL has always looked down on me because I didn’t come from a “culinary family.” She brags constantly about her “famous” pot roast and how her boys were raised on “real meals, not Pinterest garbage.”
    When I cook, she picks apart everything: “Too salty,” “Too trendy,” or the worst one, “It’s fine for your generation.” This, while serving overcooked green beans and dry chicken.
    So when my husband’s birthday rolled around, I saw an opportunity. I told her she should “totally take charge” of the menu since she’s so experienced, appetizers, mains, sides, dessert, everything. She said yes, of course, assuming everyone would finally taste her brilliance.
    Well, it was a disaster. Half the food was late, the rest was cold, and she forgot to make anything vegetarian for my sister-in-law. People were polite, but confused. My husband said afterward, “Babe, I missed your cooking.”
    I just smiled sweetly and said, “Guess I’ll take it back over next year.” She hasn’t criticized my food since. © Murison-Nirala / Reddit
  • My mother-in-law (57F) told me she wants my (25F) unborn child to call her mom. Her reasoning, “I am more important to my son than you. There’s only one thing you can give him that I can’t.” She also insists that she can have a baby too if she wanted, I’m not “special” for being pregnant.
    This makes no sense to me, but she’s crazy to me at this point. She genuinely believes that I stole her son from her and don’t deserve to have my own child refer to me as mom. Please help, I’m going crazy. © WillLifeGetEasier / Reddit
  • My husband had a child from a previous relationship. Blue-eyed blonde, beautiful little girl. When my husband and I were pregnant with our first child, my MIL became a truly horrible person. Or should I say she showed her true color.
    Once our daughter was earthside, she came to the hospital to see her. My daughter was dark haired and had hazel eyes. In my MIL’s mind, she could not have been her son’s.
    Whilst she was holding our daughter, she demanded that my husband take a DNA test to prove that the child was his. I was utterly shocked and broken-hearted. Not only was she denying my baby, she was insinuating that I had an affair.
    Fast-forward to the next six months, she was continually asking for a DNA test. In the end, to shut her up, we took the test. My husband was her father.
    We both had no doubt about it and were proved correct. She then said the test was obviously wrong. That was it for us.
    No contact going on 21 years and couldn’t be happier. Our dark haired 21-year-old looks so much like her dad, it’s uncanny. It’s a shame that she chose this, but we reap what we sow. © TWILSON3054 / Reddit
  • My MIL showed up unannounced at the hospital during labor. When she was told that she couldn’t be in the room, she proceeded to blow up our phones every 10 minutes until we both had to block her number.
    She then came to our house unannounced. When my husband told her she couldn’t come in, she called the police on us and told everyone that the death of one of my parents shortly before I gave birth was ruining her grandma experience because I was “acting” depressed.
    There is honestly so much more, but you are not alone! MILs can be sometimes just invasive. © RareMarionberry173 / Reddit
  • I was 6 months pregnant, and I had on a loose fitting shirt and leggings that did not cover my belly because my shirt covered it. My MIL walks up to me, pulls up my shirt to expose my belly, leans in to kiss my stomach.
    I froze in shock when she said, “Let me kiss my baby.” All without my consent. The look on her face when I stepped back and pulled my shirt down was priceless.
    A while later, I had maternity photos taken, including a few with my belly showing. When I shared them with her, she said she was surprised I felt comfortable posing like that, since I hadn’t wanted her touching my stomach before. Then she launched into a long rant about how huge my pregnant belly looked and just wouldn’t stop.
  • We have a very small house. Two bedroom, one bath. She only pays rent when she wants to. She never offers to pay for food or anything. She didn’t even offer to pay for her own meal on her son’s birthday.
    I told my husband I want her out by the end of April, but he hasn’t told her yet. She was only supposed to be here for a month or two and has been here for almost a full year now. I am tired of sharing MY house with her.
    She is selfish and manipulative, and I want her out! If she isn’t out by May 1st I am moving into my own apartment. I can’t stand this anymore. © RedLily08 / Reddit

