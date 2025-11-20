I Refuse to Invite My MIL to Our Thanksgiving Dinner, My House Is Not a Free Hotel

YOU ARE THE MOST DISGUSTING THING EVER, BUT YOU ARE CERTAINLY NOT A HUMAN BEING. By your own words she has CONTINUALLY BEEN THERE for you over the years. Now that she lost her husband you WERE GOING TO CHARGE HER FOR THE "FAMILY DINNER". I pray that you are LEFT OUT OF EVERY FAMILY EVENT from here on out. What the FUCK IS WRONG WITH YOU? So your house needs cleaning, your husband could help. Maybe if YOU HAD TRIED TALKING TO HER AND YOUR HUSBAND ABOUT IT, you would have made her feel INCLUDED, WITHOUT HER HAVING TO ASK. She could have SHARED IN THE EXPERIENCE, cooking, cleaning, etc... I pray that you NEVER HAVE TO GO THROUGH THE DEATH OF YOUR SPOUSE. It changes you in ways that can NEVER BE EXPLAINED. LONELINESS IS THE LEAST OF IT. But doing what you did is UNFORGIVABLE. As MAUDE used to say, GOD'LL GET YA FOR THAT.