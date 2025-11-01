How sad that your parents never took the initiative to take care of themselves. If you bail them out now, the requests will never end. Sad but true. There are social programs out there for the indigent, food stamps etc. That's on them to apply for help. Giving them money would be enabling a lifelong of irresponsible behavior and not taking the initiative to take care of themselves.
I Refuse to Help My Broke Parents, I’m Not a Free ATM
When I told my parents I wouldn’t be giving them money, they called me ungrateful. My mom said, “We struggled so you could have a better life.” But the truth is, I never had a better life growing up. I spent most of my childhood worrying about bills, food, and whether the lights would stay on.
Now that I finally make decent money, I’m choosing to protect my savings and not fix the damage their choices caused.
Hi, thank you for reading my story! Please let me know if I’m in the wrong here because it has been bothering me.
My parents were already poor and still when they chose to bring two children into the world. They always said we were “just going through a rough patch” and things will get better. That “rough patch” lasted my entire childhood.
We lived in humiliating poverty. Birthdays were just simple meals at home, no gifts, no parties, just a hug and maybe a handmade card.
My dad worked petty jobs and could never land decent work. My mom used to be a painter but after kids, she just stayed home most of the time. We didn’t have savings or security, just endless stress.
I learned how to budget and stretch food supplies while other kids were going on Disney trips. People like to say growing up poor teaches you appreciation. But all it taught me was how exhausting it is to constantly live in survival mode.
I wanted OUT. I studied hard, took extra classes after school. Took up part-time work to get some pocket money on the side. Moved out of the house as fast as I could.
Now that I’m in my late 20s and working as a doctor, I finally have financial stability. It took years of college, student loans, and sleepless nights, and I’m so proud of myself. At times, I felt bad for leaving my sister behind (she’s 5 years younger), but I know she wasn’t my responsibility and neither are my parents.
The moment my parents heard I was doing well, I got a call from my mom. She begged for money, saying, “Dad’s sick! Please help.” I was startled, but then I calmed myself and said no.
It was like they were pulling me back into the same financial hole I had just climbed out of. If I give in once, they’d never stop asking me for money.
A few days later, my sister called me. I froze when I found that the truth was something else entirely. My dad wasn’t sick at all. He was being harassed by loan sharks.
Apparently, two decades ago, he took out a home loan to buy our small flat, pay for basic needs, schooling, etc. Over the years, he kept borrowing more to cover bills, repair costs, and who knows what else. He’d never finished paying it off, and the debt had spiraled. Now collectors were showing up at their door, demanding payment.
My own mother had lied to me just to get money. I wasn’t shocked that my dad had debts, I was shocked that they thought deceiving me was okay. I called her up and she broke down.
She said they’d been struggling for months, but dad didn’t want to ask me for money. Mother hid from him and called me, hoping I’d consider to help if his sickness was involved. My little sister apparently has been already helping them financially for years.
I know it sounds harsh, but I’m not responsible or strong enough to clean up decades of bad financial choices. They had time to manage money better, but they didn’t. They should’ve never had kids, or at least stopped at once.
But no. They wanted a big family that they couldn’t even afford. Is it fair to expect financial support from a child who grew up in poverty?
