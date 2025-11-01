I Refuse to Help My Broke Parents, I’m Not a Free ATM

My own mother had lied to me just to get money. I wasn’t shocked that my dad had debts, I was shocked that they thought deceiving me was okay. I called her up and she broke down.

She said they’d been struggling for months, but dad didn’t want to ask me for money. Mother hid from him and called me, hoping I’d consider to help if his sickness was involved. My little sister apparently has been already helping them financially for years.

I know it sounds harsh, but I’m not responsible or strong enough to clean up decades of bad financial choices. They had time to manage money better, but they didn’t. They should’ve never had kids, or at least stopped at once.

But no. They wanted a big family that they couldn’t even afford. Is it fair to expect financial support from a child who grew up in poverty?