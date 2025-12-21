My In-Laws Forced Me to Leave My Vacation Early—They Crossed Every Line

Hi, Bright Side,

I’m starting to wonder if I’ve accidentally ended up in some kind of slow-burn prank show, because the situation with my fiancée’s parents has gotten so bizarre that even my buddies think I’m exaggerating.

So, here’s what went down.

A few months ago, I booked this beautiful beach house as a surprise for my fiancée and her parents. It wasn’t cheap (a little over $9K), but I figured, hey, we’ve been engaged for two years, we’re practically family already, and my fiancée kept saying she wished her parents and I could bond more. I thought a week together near the ocean would be exactly the thing to smooth everything out.