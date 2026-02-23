20+ Moments That Remind Us the World Is Full of Heart and Warmth
15 hours ago
Lazy Saturday. There’s nothing better than a cat instead of a pillow!
My parents still have my baby picture on their Christmas tree.
We brought home our first daughter. Our dog fell in love with her. She watches her from a distance, and when she cries, she herds us into the room.
Daughter crocheted a mouse for her cat.
Had surgery, and all I wanted was a Waffle House waffle. My wife set me up with a waffle blanket and a fresh waffle upon returning home.
Father worried that my blind and deaf dog wouldn’t recognize him after a year apart, but I think she did.
For 2 months, I thought my cat was gone forever. And today he came back!
I’m nearly 30, and my mom still gives me the same hand-filled advent calendar from my childhood.
Hey, I'm in my 50's, and my husband and I still use Advent calendars nearly identical to that!
Yesterday, my husband and our kittens fell asleep like this.
Uppies, mama!
Some dogs never figure out that they're too big to be carried around!
I always put “please draw a cat somewhere” in the special instructions for online orders. I collect and put them up on my fridge.
Internet strangers helped me give my most at-risk students a Christmas they will never forget.
My 3-month-old foster kitten who has defied all odds finally hit 1 pound today!
Me and the stranger who saved my life by donating his kidney 4 years ago.
Blob Snowman spotted on my walk this morning
Because of cataracts, my dog could see “only shadows,” according to the doctor. One eye was white, and the other was cloudy. 24 hours after surgery, she can see again!
I’ve had a stressful year and have been a little short on belly laughs. Then my best friend gave me this ladle. I laugh every time I look at it.
Nothing more to say
A coworker knew that I had financial difficulties and that I love baking, and she gifted me baking ingredients, a card, and a grocery store gift card. I won’t forget this!
Kids’ early Christmas present after years of asking. Meet Lavender!
Lavender seems pretty chill for a retriever puppy, lol! I'm surprised you were able to get that picture.
I baked cute cookies for a home party.
My cat Lucia in all her glory
Pretty sure she thinks she's an Egyptian goddess opening a portal to the underworld.
Bonus
- My friends and I saw a crowd heading somewhere, inviting everyone to join them. Nobody knew where they were going. Out of curiosity, we joined, gathering more people along the way.
We entered a park, and then the guy leading the way suddenly ran up to a girl sitting on a bench, instructed all of us to sing Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” and then got down on one knee and proposed to her! She said yes, and everyone applauded. Now, it’s one of my favorite memories. © cadaverbonnet / Reddit
And here are more warm photos that radiate love.
Preview photo credit MilkyTwilightNeeds / Reddit
