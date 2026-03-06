20+ People Who Turned Simple Thread Into Jaw-Dropping Art

Curiosities
23 hours ago
20+ People Who Turned Simple Thread Into Jaw-Dropping Art

There is an opinion that true art should be made of marble. Or at least painted in oil on canvas. But there are people in this world who create something so incredible with the simplest threads and beads, something that it’s hard to call it a hobby.

And in the bonus section, you’ll find a picture that proves pets don’t always appreciate the creative endeavors of their owners.

My “first” project... if you don’t count the 10,000 hours of practice before this.

First completed work of the year

Mother-in-law invited us over and said she had something for us. We were speechless.

Finished crochet T-rex!

Stained glass Stitch!

This is the most ambitious project I have ever done — a gift for my friend.

My little mushrooms

4 new flowers have joined the collection! That makes it over 40 different flower granny squares so far! Do you see your favorite flower here?

I always want to stitch something colorful when it is dark and cold outside. Spring is right around the corner!

I have never sewn a zipper or constructed a bag or beaded anything this large, but I finished the project and I’m really proud of myself!

The first beetle in my collection

I finished this fabulous dress in just 2 weeks.

I finally embroidered a Van Gogh painting!

I made a Ravenpack!

Peek-a-boo!

Crochet geode

The Window Seat — a series I completed for a gallery a few years back.

Eventually I will get around to turning these into a set of pillows.

56 herbs and spices

I crocheted my own wedding dress!

Embroidered a robin.

Finally finished this triptych.

UV reactive octopus

I embroidered a night train in motion.

I made a mushroom guy.

Mlem

Bonus: the path of an artist is paved with more than just praise.

I am very proud of the sweater I knitted, even though my dog didn’t appreciate it.

And these creations set impossibly high expectations. Check them out!

Preview photo credit MalsVentje / Reddit

