14 People Whose Creations Set Impossibly High Expectations
Curiosities
day ago
Sometimes, a creator’s craft becomes so iconic or groundbreaking that it’s regarded as a true masterpiece, setting a benchmark for all who follow. These moments shape industries, influence audiences, and challenge fellow crafters, leaving them striving to meet or surpass the towering expectations established by such extraordinary work.
1. “Made an *actual* fully interlined winter coat!”
- “This coat is legitimately everything I’d ever want in a stylish winter coat. You did such a great job!” © golden_finch / Reddit
2. “I couldn’t find what I wanted for a wedding dress so I decided to try and make it! I made my wedding dress!”
- “What an awesome gift to yourself for one of the biggest milestones you’ll ever experience! I cannot believe you just learned to sew. I thought this was purchased from a store or professionally made. Your joy beams through my screen!” © Know_see / Reddit
3. “I made a dress for my first wedding anniversary out of a bedsheet I found at a second-hand store.”
- “C’mon...you did not! That is too gorgeous to be made out of a bedsheet!! The fabric looks expensive and the style is simply beautiful on you!!” © LovesDeanWinchester / Reddit
4. “Made myself some pjs.”
- “These are SO cute!! I was just thinking about how I want cute PJs but don’t want to buy any — you’ve inspired me to just make my own!” © dlthedl / Reddit
5. “Made my own prom dress.”
- "Think it looks great, better than great! I really like the splits between your patterned fabric and the solid. You did it really well.
Almost a bit of an Audrey Hepburn vibe going on too (maybe if you did an updo with the hair). Have a great time whenever you wear it out! © 8Bells / Reddit
6. “Been wanting to make a longer bedsheet dress for a while now.”
- “I used to have those same bedsheets probably around 1989 or 1990 😱” © Derliom / Reddit
7. “I made a couture-ish dress.”
- “This is actually stunning. If I saw this on a gala red carpet ‘Best Of’ list it would be one of my favorites. The combination of structure and drape is beautiful.” © raisethebed / Reddit
8. “Made a two piece set for Kali Uchis concert out of a thrifted top!”
- “This looks amazing!!! Brilliant choice with the ruffles going down the sides.” © thatssohelena / Reddit
9. “I made a fairy-inspired corset.”
- “This is amazing! You did a great job! I am in love with all the small details and embellishments. Super inspiring.” © brydiebell / Reddit
10. “I made this dress from old curtains.”
- “Perfection at its finest, that curtain was obviously always meant to be your dress.” © pegasus02 / Reddit
11. “For my first proper bag — sewn in less than 24hrs, I’m so thrilled with how this turned out.”
- “I can’t believe this was a 1-day project! Amazing work!” © Significant-Raise623 / Reddit
12. “Sewed my own wedding dress.”
- “I was just scrolling down my feed and saw your photo and literally said, out loud, without intending to: ’They look incredible.’” © bellapoch / Reddit
13. “I made my first top! I’m thrilled about how this turned out and can’t wait to make this top in many more colors and fabrics!”
- “You are very skilled and likely patient. This is so gorgeous.” © hahagato / Reddit
14. “My first garment (that I like)! I am officially super hooked on sewing my own clothes!”
- “Ohhh I love it SO much! That tablecloth is a particularly good choice and the color is lovely on you.” © empressofspite / Reddit
These achievements inspire others to push their own boundaries and explore new possibilities. They leave a lasting legacy, motivating creativity and innovation for years to come.
Read next: 14 Thrift Store Finds That Turned Out to Be Something Unexpected
Preview photo credit Due_Use_5035 / Reddit, pegasus02 / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
16 Moments That Show Kindness Is the Quiet Courage the World Needs
I Refused to Knit My Coworker a Free Blanket, and Now HR Is Involved
13 Stories of Quiet Kindness That Show Superhuman Strength in Ordinary People
20+ People Who Prove Outsmarting Life Is an Art Form
Girls stuff
month ago
20+ Stories That Prove Having a Supportive Family Is the Best Safety Net in the World
Family & kids
month ago
13 Teachers Who Didn’t Just Teach a Subject, They Rescued a Soul
Family & kids
3 weeks ago
My Neighbor’s Dog Poops in My Yard, but Things Escalated Faster Than I Expected
I Refuse to Cook Vegan Meals for My Stepson—And It Turned Into a Nightmare
Family & kids
month ago
10 Stories That Prove Kindness Is the Backbone of Humanity
I Trained the New Hire Who Took My Promotion—My Revenge Was Calculated
I Refused to Be Treated Like a Maid in My Own Home—So I Changed the Rules
Family & kids
3 weeks ago