14 Thrift Store Finds That Turned Out to Be Something Unexpected
Curiosities
19 hours ago
Unexpected thrift store discoveries often spark viral interest, turning ordinary secondhand items into rare collectibles or valuable antiques. These surprising thrift flips highlight hidden treasures, budget-friendly finds, and the thrill of uncovering resale gold.
1. “Craziest thrift find yet.”
- “Is it a locket? Is there a photo inside?” © Adept-Reserve-4992 / Reddit
- “It’s a mourning locket, and no.” © LazyStranger7190 / Reddit
2. “Found this weird creature today.”
- “What the heck is that....” © thevickerybeast / Reddit
- “A Grinch baby, lol” © tombinjiya / Reddit
3. “It’s crazy what people get rid of and that VV has no idea what they have.”
- “I thought it was braided onions from the thumbnail, heh.” © headrat-yourhighness / Reddit
4. “I...uhh, it is a pasta spoon.”
- “It looks more like a potato masher.” © TheGildedGoblinGirl / Reddit
5. “Can’t believe I found this today.”
- “What is it?” © Atschmid / Reddit
- “9 of Swords by Sid Sackson puzzle.” © d3cember / Reddit
6. “I am unsure what this is but I love it.”
- “Apothecary cabinet.” © redjade42 / Reddit
7. “Recent thrift finds.”
- “It is an abalone/shell spoon — found in a bag of spoons for $3.” © Impossible_Lunch4612 / Reddit
8. “If this is what I think it is...”
- “If you mean a vase, then yes, lol.” © Far_Yak_7435 / Reddit
- “Yes, yes, yes! It is a Viking Amethyst Smoothie Swung Vase... OMGGGG. CONGRATULATIONS!” © CedarWho77 / Reddit
9. “Have no idea what this is. I bought it at Goodwill and named it Milton.”
- “It’s a carved coconut.” © Honey-and-Venom / Reddit
10. “No clue what this is actually for, but I think I found em a job!”
- “Salt & pepper shaker holder. I have 2.” © DollhouseDIYer / Reddit
11. “Found this buddy today! Unsure of what he is, aside from perfect.”
- “I think it’s for a single flower, like a rose or something.” © AngryTimeApple / Reddit
- “I’ve seen similar ones used as garden rain gauges, but for small flowers would be cute too!”
© Human-Cheesecurd / Reddit
12. “No idea what it is or how old it is, but for $4.99 at Goodwill, I thought this was interesting.”
- “Google Lens comes back saying it’s an ikenga figure. Others look like what you’ve got. Might be worth something.” © 2spicy_4thepepper / Reddit
13. “I don’t know what this block of wood is, but I love it. So tactile!!!”
- “The Monolith! One of the first assignments given to industrial design students.” © Not_an_LLM / Reddit
14. “Leather thing that has a strap that wraps around the back of your hand.”
- “Definitely looks like a Blackjack. It can be a very useful and painful tool to use against an aggressor. Check your local laws about whether it is legal where you live. They aren’t legal in many jurisdictions.” © clown572 / Reddit
These surprising secondhand wins remind shoppers that hidden gems can be found where they’re least expected. They offer a positive reminder that every thrift trip holds the potential for value, joy, and a truly unforgettable discovery.
Read next: 23+ Treasure-Hunting Wins That Prove Thrifting Is a Goldmine
Preview photo credit tenglempls / Reddit, Not_an_LLM / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
I Refused to Give My Inheritance to My Disabled Brother—I Feel No Guilt
Family & kids
month ago
My MIL Rearranged My House While I Was at Work—So I Made My Own Move
Family & kids
month ago
20+ Cleaners Honestly Revealed What Their Job Is Really Like, and It Shattered Our Stereotypes
Curiosities
month ago
I Refused to Go to Work After a Family Emergency—HR Got Involved
People
month ago
13 True Stories That Prove the Most Stunning Twists Come From Real Life
Curiosities
month ago
I Refuse to Let My Brother Turn My Baby Shower Into His Engagement Party
14 Stories That Show Being Kind Is the Real Power Move
People
2 months ago