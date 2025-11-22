14 Thrift Store Finds That Turned Out to Be Something Unexpected

Unexpected thrift store discoveries often spark viral interest, turning ordinary secondhand items into rare collectibles or valuable antiques. These surprising thrift flips highlight hidden treasures, budget-friendly finds, and the thrill of uncovering resale gold.

1. “Craziest thrift find yet.”

2. “Found this weird creature today.”

3. “It’s crazy what people get rid of and that VV has no idea what they have.”

“I thought it was braided onions from the thumbnail, heh.” © headrat-yourhighness / Reddit

4. “I...uhh, it is a pasta spoon.”

“It looks more like a potato masher.” © TheGildedGoblinGirl / Reddit

5. “Can’t believe I found this today.”

6. “I am unsure what this is but I love it.”

7. “Recent thrift finds.”

“It is an abalone/shell spoon — found in a bag of spoons for $3.” © Impossible_Lunch4612 / Reddit

8. “If this is what I think it is...”

9. “Have no idea what this is. I bought it at Goodwill and named it Milton.”

10. “No clue what this is actually for, but I think I found em a job!”

“Salt & pepper shaker holder. I have 2.” © DollhouseDIYer / Reddit

11. “Found this buddy today! Unsure of what he is, aside from perfect.”

“I think it’s for a single flower, like a rose or something.” © AngryTimeApple / Reddit

“I’ve seen similar ones used as garden rain gauges, but for small flowers would be cute too!”

© Human-Cheesecurd / Reddit

12. “No idea what it is or how old it is, but for $4.99 at Goodwill, I thought this was interesting.”

“Google Lens comes back saying it’s an ikenga figure. Others look like what you’ve got. Might be worth something.” © 2spicy_4thepepper / Reddit

13. “I don’t know what this block of wood is, but I love it. So tactile!!!”

“The Monolith! One of the first assignments given to industrial design students.” © Not_an_LLM / Reddit

14. “Leather thing that has a strap that wraps around the back of your hand.”

“Definitely looks like a Blackjack. It can be a very useful and painful tool to use against an aggressor. Check your local laws about whether it is legal where you live. They aren’t legal in many jurisdictions.” © clown572 / Reddit