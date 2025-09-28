23+ Treasure-Hunting Wins That Prove Thrifting Is a Goldmine

Thrift shopping is full of surprises, sometimes it’s not just about saving money but uncovering hidden gems. From rare antiques to designer clothing, these lucky thrift store finds show how secondhand shopping can feel like winning the jackpot.

1. “These 1930s Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, I found for $8. Today, they are being shipped to the museum in Italy!”

2. “$3 USD Thrift store find.”

“Hey! That used to be mine!” © BirdLadyAnn / Reddit

“I feel like I’ve seen this table at a friend’s house too.” © axisrahl85 / Reddit

3. “$9.99 thrift store find.”

"Wow awesome find! Not too sure what it’s worth either but there’s one listed on eBay for $440.

4. “Totally awesome thrift store find.”

“This rad Ranga for $25! I think it’s a Samurai. I never liked swirled ebonite in photos, but it’s oddly mesmerizing in person. Feels great to write with. I want to get some legit ones now.”

5. “For $3, I’m the proud owner of the coolest piece of flimsy 1980s plastic I’ve ever seen.”

6. “Finally found the right accent table.”

I think the stand is upside down here, I feel like the wheat head bits should probably be at the top. © Dragon_scrapbooker / Reddit

7. “So I found this on the flea market for only 20 Bucks!”

“The Board is made out of Marble while the Chessman are made out of tin. Fun fact they were sold separately from two different people. I really got lucky as this would normally cost way more.”

8. “One of my most recent fav finds. Makes a good door stop and window watching buddy, for my cat.”

9. “Can’t believe I got it from the thrift store.”

“A year ago, I was planning to purchase a Polène bag but decided not to after reading some reviews. Then, a year ago, I found this at a thrift store without realizing it’s discontinued! I’m so glad I went with it!” © Kophainolecuanuocmat / Reddit

10. “My best thrift find of all time is a coffee table from Michael Taylor.”

“It was a little scuffed, but I sanded it down carefully, polished it up. Now I can’t decide whether to sell it or keep it.” © mrhasselblad / Reddit

11. “An awesome find at the thrift store today.”

“Fish tank decor makes great terrain pieces!” © TheMostTiredRaccoon / Reddit

12. “Guys, I’m still in shock! They’re my size, practically brand new, not even a trace of wear on the soles.”

13. “Crazy thrift find.”

“Man..I wish I had somebody to go shopping with at goodwill. Everyone’s too scared of the bins 💔 amazing find though oh my gosh!!” © Fairy_Furby / Reddit

14. “A flea market find: an 1885 Longines wall clock. It still works.”

15. “Never in my life did I expect to find a fully functioning Audio Technica AT-LP120 turntable at goodwill for $30!”

16. “Thrift store 14.99 find!”

“Found this watch covered in some kind of brown dust at a thrift store. It looked in bad condition, but I noticed the glass was relatively scratch free and for $15 I figured it was worth the purchase. Got home and clean it fully and the watch almost looks like new and runs perfectly. This is now my second Casio watch.” © H**dh / Reddit

17. “I can’t wait for my husband to come home and discover this hanging in the house.”

“So confused yet so jealous” © NatureLifted / Reddit

18. “Somehow I found the matching mask 5 years later at a different thrift store in the same city. Comedy and Tragedy are finally reunited.”

I love this! Did your face resemble the new mask when you found it?!

19. “$3 Thrift store find.”

“I need to know what thrift stores you’re going to. That is an amazing find.” © P**est19** / Reddit

20. “Found the perfect kitten throne at a thrift shop.”

Went out looking for outside decorations, and found this little beauty in great condition for 15 bucks. I always get excited when I find cool props for taking pictures of foster kittens, but this is the best one yet! Best part was when I brought the babies down to take pictures, all 3 kittens loved the throne and required zero wrangling to take pictures. © k****shibby / Reddit

How dare you mention three kittens and then only show us two of them?? Disgraceful. (Also great find!) © ilbaritz / Reddit

21. “Found a hamburger phone at Goodwill today.”

This amusing, useless, weird thing is the epitome of 1980s culture. I love it because it doesn’t matter. © Heady_Mariner / Reddit

22. “I...uhh, it is a pasta spoon.”

I Google Lens’ed it right in the store when I found it in the kitchen department. There is a whole series of utensils with this type of handles. It is called EGO by Steffen Schmelling. He knew what he was doing. It’s used to scoop out spaghetti. © Connect_Rhubarb395 / Reddit

23. “Found at a thrift store in the USA.”

“It looks like a lapel pin. The stone looks like a garnet and the color is right for gold. Are there any stamps on the underside of the needle of the pin? That’s usually where the stamps are, but it will be so tiny that it could almost look like ridges rather than a stamp, depending on how good your eyes are.” © Mindless-Ad-1759 / Reddit

24. “Creepy cute spice shakers from the 50s. My boyfriend said I have to hide them until I sell them!”

Tuck them into his underwear drawer at random intervals for the rest of your lives.

25. “Found a PS5! It works perfectly. Got it for the insane price of $8.99!”

26. “Bought this for $70 at a local thrift store just because it looks cool. Turns out it’s a classic and still runs!”

“Damn this is a really amazing find. Lucky guy!” © Lomobu / Reddit

27. “I had never seen one of these before and it blew my mind.”

28. “Walked over to a new thrift store I discovered, in desperate need of some happy juice. This is my ‘I need dopamine’ find. It’s perfect.”