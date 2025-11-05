20 Times a Plan Went So Wrong, It Became an Unforgettable Story

There are days when everything goes wrong. But it’s these failures, captured in photos, that become the most vivid stories. It’s pure, concentrated misfortune, caught on camera at the exact moment when fate clearly played a joke on someone. But that’s the beauty of it: years later, these images make us smile.

We were away from home for just an hour!

© cthuwulhuwu1 / Reddit Kapane 23 hours ago I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.



Now, I’m earning $52 per hour or more, and I can easily make at least $1,300 a week. Based on my experience, I believe everyone should try working online — it’s a simple and flexible way to earn money. Here's an example:>>>>>>der>>>>>>Www.Richnow1 - - Reply

And the dog is like: “I’m as shocked as you. I nodded off for a minute, and when I woke up, it was like this.” © Motor-Ad5284 / Reddit

My mom left her car unattended for 2 months. and it got covered with mold.

So, I got my certificate today.

I’m so sick of it.

Now I will definitely buy a colander.

Came back from vacation, and ants built their colony in my laptop.



I ordered avocado toast and got this.

The absolute savagery my husband inflicts on the butter makes my blood boil.

A coworker asked me if I got her note about canceling the client’s order. Turns out, it was a note.

There’s exactly one piece of meat in this can of pork and beans.

“Hey, can I have a slice?” — my roommate who did not pay for this cake.



I climbed up here for 3 hours in the rain just for this view.

I just needed one banana.

My girlfriend said she doesn’t know if the eggs are still good, so I told her to put them in water and see if they sink or float.



I went to the beach. I used sunscreen, stayed in the shade almost the entire time, and didn’t go into the water. And here’s the result.

© tamar / Reddit Cheryl Cadwell 22 hours ago Oh, hell yeah. I have had this happen before. One of my worst burns was on an overcast day. Didn't think that I needed sunblock. I learned that lesson the hard way. - - Reply

I ordered 3 glasses from the same website. They were delivered in 3 separate boxes.

Spilled coffee on the embroidery. 2 months of work down the drain!

In reality, it’s for the best. Just dip the entire embroidery in coffee — and you’ll get a wonderful aging effect. © joethepeacock / Reddit

I’m sitting at the airport before my flight and realize I forgot something important — to put on shoes.

My boyfriend just ironed his shirt on my table.

Silly enough this can be taken out by ironing it without steam. It’s moisture captured within the varnish. Get a tea towel, and then iron the tea towel on the table on the trouble spots, go slowly, build up, keep checking underneath. It will pull out most of it I hope. © fakerton / Reddit

Wife is going to be home soon and I have to tell her the Roomba got ahold of her yarn and ruined the thing she has been working on for weeks, and would finish tonight.

On the one hand, that’s so sad, but on the other, I just laughed out loud. © Emotional-Leather503 / Reddit