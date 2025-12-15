I Moved In to Care for My Parents and Uncovered a Truth That Broke My Heart

Hi everyone,

I’m a 32F and for the past two years my entire life has revolved around taking care of my parents, Marta (67F) and George (70M). They both started having mobility and health issues around the same time, and since I lived closer and had a more flexible job, I moved into their house to help.

This wasn’t some weekend-volunteering thing—I fully relocated, cut my commute by 90%, and basically put my career progression on pause. I turned down a promotion because it required travel, and my dating life evaporated somewhere between medication reminders and doctor appointments.

Meanwhile, my brother David (35M) lives about an hour away. He visited twice in the first year, then went back to “being busy.” My parents always defended him with the classic “You know how he is,” which I tried not to resent. I told myself I was doing the right thing, not trying to earn anything.

A few months ago, my mom told me they had been discussing their will and planned to leave the house and the savings to me. She said it was because I had been there for them, and David hadn’t. I didn’t ask for this; I actually told her it wasn’t necessary. But I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel validating after everything.

Fast-forward to about six weeks ago. I got a text from my mom that made my stomach drop: “I told her everything exactly as you told me.”