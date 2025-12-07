I Refused to Work From the Office After a Decade of Remote Work—My Boss Escalated It to HR

The next morning, I came in as ordered. Everyone stared because nobody had seen me in person for years. My boss was already in one of his “don’t bother me” moods.

I walked straight to his desk, put a printed invoice in front of him, and said, “Here’s the monthly cost for a professional sitter for my mom. Since I’m here now, I’ll need this added to my salary so I can pay for her care.”

About ten people heard it. And let me tell you, you could’ve heard a pin drop. He froze, because if he said no in front of everyone, he’d look like the guy who forces an employee to abandon her bedridden mother to satisfy his whims.

He told me we’d “discuss it privately,” but I didn’t budge. I said it had to be official, and on paper, because I can’t afford to lose a chunk of my income just because he wants bodies back in the office. A couple of coworkers even nodded at me — which probably annoyed him even more.