My Parents Refused to Support Me Through Med School—Then I Discovered Their Sad Secret

Hello, Bright Side.

I’m 27F, and this still feels unreal to write.

Seven years ago I got accepted into med school. I was shaking, crying, and couldn’t breathe properly, the whole thing. I ran to tell my parents, thinking it was OUR moment, that they’d hug me or at least say they were proud. Instead, they laughed.

My mom said, “Why would you do that? You’re a girl. Just marry someone with money.” My dad backed her up with, “Med school is torture. Find a successful guy and relax.”

I didn’t fight or scream. I just nodded, went to my room, and something in me shut down. I moved out a month later.

Med school was brutal after that. Loans, two jobs, panic attacks, living on instant noodles, barely sleeping. I watched everyone else post pictures with their families at ceremonies while I sat alone in the back.

My parents never called, never asked how I was doing. Meanwhile, they paid for my brother’s wedding and constantly bragged about his sales job on Facebook. So yeah, I learned how to live without them.