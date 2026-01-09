I Tried to Be the Perfect Stepmom — but My Husband Just Made Me Feel Worthless

A few weeks ago, my husband and I repainted her bedroom and bought new furniture. It took time and money, and he was really proud of how it turned out. A few days later, Lily asked if she could redecorate it with posters and photos. For the first time ever, I said no because we had just finished the room.

She looked at me as if I had yelled at her or something similar.

She screamed, “I hate living with you,” and ran to her room. That was the first time she had ever said something like that to me, and it stayed in my head for days.

Last Friday, I went into her room to put away laundry and saw that the walls were covered with photos of her mom. Her mom with Daniel. Their wedding. Family trips. Her mom holding her as a baby.

Something ugly took over me. After months of trying to be perfect and still feeling invisible, it felt like she was saying, “This is my real family. You don’t belong.” I didn’t think. I didn’t stop myself. I tore the photos off the walls and ripped them to shreds, covering the floor with pieces.