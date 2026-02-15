I Refuse to Give My Parents Our Master Bedroom—I Pay the Mortgage

Hello Bright Side,

So, I don’t even know where to start. My parents moved in temporarily a few weeks ago because, “We’re family” or whatever. At first, I thought it’d be fine, but my mom has basically made my wife’s life miserable. Nothing she did was ever right: cooking, cleaning, even how she organized stuff.

I tried to stay neutral at first, but it kept escalating. Then yesterday she straight-up demanded our bedroom. Like, full-on “You owe us everything because we gave you life” nonsense.