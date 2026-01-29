I Refuse to Name My Baby After My Mother-in-Law, She Crossed a Line

I didn’t know what to say. I just smiled awkwardly and forced a laugh, but inside? I’m fuming. This is my baby. Not hers. Not a prize for her ego. I feel like if I actually push back, I’ll start a huge fight with my MIL and maybe even divide the family. But if I don’t, it’s like... I lose my say in something that’s mine to decide. I’ve tried being polite, gentle, and honest before, but she just brushes it off like I’m being unreasonable.

So, Bright Side, am I overreacting? How do I stand my ground without turning the whole family against me? Or do I just have to bite the bullet and pick a name she’ll tolerate?

Thanks,

Bailey.