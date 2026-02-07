My Boss Humiliated Me When I Asked for a Raise but Karma Had My Back

When I sat down, the CEO didn’t raise her voice. She asked me how long I’d been on the team. What my role was. Who I reported to. Then she asked, “Have you ever been denied a raise?”

I hesitated, then told her what had happened: how my pay was cut, and how my manager later laughed about it in front of the team. She nodded, as if she already knew. Then she said, “That team meeting was recorded.”

My heart stopped. She explained that the recording had surfaced weeks later during an internal review. When leadership saw it, they weren’t just concerned about the decision but about the way my manager handled it publicly. She looked at me and said, “That isn’t leadership.”