10 Bosses Whose Unrealistic Demands Led to a Disaster

I worked for a recruitment firm. I interviewed to take over from the Team Manager who was being promoted. I didn’t hear anything for two weeks, and for a special project, my manager linked our emails so I had access to the information whilst he was on annual leave. I had nothing to hide.

Foolishly, the managers recruiting were openly emailing about me. I saw an email chain saying that they wanted to give me the job and were impressed with my work ethic but didn’t want to change my job title or promote me, or even inform me I wasn’t getting the job formally.

They had a 3-month plan to slowly transition me into the Team Manager role by slowly replacing my duties as I ’covered’ the role. They actually thought I wouldn’t notice, so the next time the managers were in, I printed off the email chain and had saved a copy.

I called a meeting and turned over the pages of paper one by one and watched them all die inside as I roasted them, rather loudly, for their conduct. I finished the meeting by telling them I had emailed the head of our division with the email chain and every other Manager in the small office, and also my team, informing them I won’t be taking the position.

I then got sick, claiming stress, claimed all my holidays, and then found another job. I never went back into the office. I was later told the recruiting manager was let go as the ice was already too thin with him. Sometimes it is what they covertly get you to do. © facefacts45 / Reddit