10 Bosses Whose Unrealistic Demands Led to a Disaster
Bad bosses rarely shout. Most of the time, they push quietly, ignore basic human limits, or hide behind productivity rules, performance metrics, and even artificial intelligence tools to justify constant pressure. These stories come from employees who realized too late that loyalty, silence, or “being professional” wouldn’t protect them in a toxic work environment, and what happened next stayed with them long after they left the job.
1.
The boss of the small (~12 employees) software company where I worked in the 2000s was constantly paranoid about his competitors spying on him/us. In one memorable meeting at a client site, while we were alone in the room, he asked my colleague to stand on a chair and sweep the ceiling tiles for hidden bugs!
We had to do most of our work on client sites, and he insisted that we had to be seated with our backs to a wall so nobody could see our screens. Couldn’t sit with your back to a window in case a competitor was in an adjacent building with a telescope! Luckily, he didn’t travel to clients himself much, so we mostly just sat where we liked.
They threw out a load of computer kits once when they were moving offices, and we had to destroy all the hard drives by drilling holes through them. That’s actually a standard security practice. What is less standard is that they also got us to smash the monitor screens with hammers, in case they had snippets of our source code burned into the screen! © theevildjinn / Reddit
2.
Whilst having a severe allergic reaction, my boss asked if I could finish up my shift before going to the doctors. I ended up leaving about a week later on medical advice because the thing I was allergic to was served there (bloody peppers of all things).
I got told off one time for opening 20 minutes late because an old lady collapsed on my way in, and I was helping until the ambulance came. © LadyBeanBag / Reddit
3.
I worked for a recruitment firm. I interviewed to take over from the Team Manager who was being promoted. I didn’t hear anything for two weeks, and for a special project, my manager linked our emails so I had access to the information whilst he was on annual leave. I had nothing to hide.
Foolishly, the managers recruiting were openly emailing about me. I saw an email chain saying that they wanted to give me the job and were impressed with my work ethic but didn’t want to change my job title or promote me, or even inform me I wasn’t getting the job formally.
They had a 3-month plan to slowly transition me into the Team Manager role by slowly replacing my duties as I ’covered’ the role. They actually thought I wouldn’t notice, so the next time the managers were in, I printed off the email chain and had saved a copy.
I called a meeting and turned over the pages of paper one by one and watched them all die inside as I roasted them, rather loudly, for their conduct. I finished the meeting by telling them I had emailed the head of our division with the email chain and every other Manager in the small office, and also my team, informing them I won’t be taking the position.
I then got sick, claiming stress, claimed all my holidays, and then found another job. I never went back into the office. I was later told the recruiting manager was let go as the ice was already too thin with him. Sometimes it is what they covertly get you to do. © facefacts45 / Reddit
4.
At work in an estate agency, I got a call from my wife; my youngest son is being rushed to the hospital as his throat is swelling shut. We are talking about maybe a 10-month-old child. I needed to get out of work and collect the older children from nursery while this was dealt with.
I explained to my boss, who said, “We have viewings booked. What if I don’t let you go?” I said, “You misunderstood me. I didn’t ASK to leave; I TOLD you I am leaving now. Bye.”
I sent my CV to every other agency in a 10-mile radius that night. © Itchy****85 / Reddit
5.
My old boss in 2007 asked me to come in to the office when it was the heaviest snow in about a decade. We were in an office on a converted farm site 5 miles from the nearest town, and the road to the office was notorious for crashes. No other way to get there but with a car.
She gave me a load of verbal over the phone as I was refusing to come in, as it was too dangerous to do so. In the end, she was the only one to attempt to get to the office (even the Directors didn’t), and she wrote off her car on the way there by coming off the road in the snow and flipping it into a ditch.
She still seemed to think I should have attempted coming in and was somehow still angry I never attempted it. © Unknown author / Reddit
6.
My boss blamed me for poor stock rotation during the first 10 minutes of my shift, told me I was the worst assistant manager the store had because of it, and was causing massive losses. I was asked to write an action plan on how to improve my management style.
Once he was done shouting, I politely reminded him I had been on holiday the last two weeks and this was my first shift back, so I had no way to influence stock rotation from home.
I went on sick leave two weeks later and never returned. Last I heard, all the other assistant managers who had spent a year blaming me had asked to go to different stores because they were getting shouted at for all the things they used to blame on me. © ohm97 / Reddit
7.
I was doing training to become an instructor in a very, very lax job where jeans are a requirement. I was doing training 3 hours away, and they never told us we needed a collared shirt. I was just planning to wear black V-neck shirts all weekend while teaching.
However, the night before my 7 am class, at 9 pm, they texted us and said, “You need to have a collared shirt for tomorrow.” I was like, “Ain’t no way you’re telling me this 3 hours from home.”
Irritated, I went to Target at 9 pm and said, “I’m gonna wear a Hawaiian shirt just to be spiteful. They said collared, not what kind of collared.” So I picked up one and showed up with it the next morning, took off my jacket, looked my boss square in the eye, and said, “Be careful what you ask for.”
They all laughed so hard. The students loved it. They loved it. I loved it. And that’s the story of how I ended up with a Lilo and Stitch Hawaiian shirt. © Living-Ad-4941 / Reddit
8.
After working multiple 80+ hour weeks and being a pillar for the organization, I requested some time off to spend with my wife and kids. My director told me we were “...way too busy to be taking any time off...” We weren’t.
She then took three weeks off over the same time I requested to take one week. Sadly, it was the second time that had happened. I put in my notice immediately. © mlotto7 / Reddit
9.
So I’m 53. Been at the same company for 15 years. Never had issues. Then we got a new manager about six months ago.
The first thing he did was cut all our deadlines in half. No training, no support. When a few of us asked for help, he laughed. “Use AI or fall behind. This isn’t a retirement home.” I knew that was aimed at me.
After that, the little comments kept coming. “Maybe we need younger energy.” “Some people just resist change.” Never direct enough to call out. I didn’t argue.
I started screenshotting. Every impossible deadline. Every passive-aggressive message. Then he wrote me up for missing a deadline he gave me three hours to finish. That night I sent one email to HR with everything attached.
Two days later, he was escorted out by HR to collect his things. Turns out my folder wasn’t the only one they received. Two others had been documenting the same things.
I watched him walk out with a box. Didn’t even look at us. I’m still here. Still 53. Still not retired.
10.
My boss sent a company-wide message saying, “Breaks aren’t offline.” After that, people, including me, stopped taking walks and ate at their desks out of fear.
I sent one report just 10 minutes late. The next morning, I opened my email and felt my body go cold. It was only three words: “Irresponsible. Unprofessional. Noted.”
At the next deadline, the entire team blocked their calendars for lunch and left together. Phones down. No Slack.
When he asked why work paused, someone finally said it out loud: humans need real breaks to function. HR backed us up. The policy changed the same week.
