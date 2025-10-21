I Made the Only Woman at Our Job Quit, HR Reacted in a Shocking Way

Hey Bright Side,

I really need to vent and get some advice because our office just turned into something I can’t even describe.

Our team has been 16 guys for years. All men, all professionals, all pretty tight-knit. We had our own way of working, our “language,” jokes that only we got. Nothing inappropriate, just a relaxed vibe that made our long hours bearable. Honestly, it worked really well.

Then, last month, our boss hired a woman. Nice lady at first glance, seemed chill, we didn’t mind it at all. But wow. Things went downhill fast.

She immediately started nagging, reporting minor stuff to HR, trying to “teach” us, professionals with years of experience, how to do our jobs properly. She seemed constantly irritated.

Suddenly, we had to watch our language around her: no joking, no casual chatter, only serious work stuff. If we slipped up, she would call it wasting time. We tried to be polite, tried to adapt, but it just wasn’t working.

Eventually, we all got fed up and stopped trying to please her, let’s call it a silent boycott. She quit after a month. We thought we’d breathed a sigh of relief. But the very next day, we got an email from HR (who’s a man, by the way), saying: