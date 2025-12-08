I Refused to Give My Childfree Daughter Her Inheritance, Then She Showed Up With a Surprise

Hey Bright Side,

This is one of those posts where I honestly don’t know if I’m losing it or if my daughter has just gone completely off the rails.

For context, my daughter and I for years had arguments about her choice to stay childfree. I’ll admit it: I judged her for it more than I should’ve.

We argued about it way too many times, and after one really ugly fight about 6 months ago, I got petty and changed my will, so everything goes to my nephew instead.