My Parents Adopted My Baby and Now Expect Me to Raise Him

Hi, Bright Side.

I’m B., 28. I never thought I’d be writing something like this, but here I am.

When I was 17, I got pregnant. The relationship was messy and unstable, and the guy pushed hard for me to keep the baby, promising he would be there for us. I was young, scared, and had no idea what I was doing. A few weeks after my son was born, he disappeared completely.

At that point, I wanted to give the baby up for adoption to another family. I knew I wasn’t ready to be a mother, emotionally or financially. I felt overwhelmed and completely lost. And that’s when my parents stepped in.

They said there was no way their grandchild was going to be raised by strangers. They insisted they would adopt him themselves and raise him as their own. They told me it would be better for everyone: the baby would stay in the family, I could still finish school and build my life, and they would handle all the responsibility.

So, eventually, I agreed.