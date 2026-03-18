10 People Share How Loneliness Was Eased by Simple Acts of Kindness

Nobody in these stories had a plan. Nobody was trying to be remarkable. That’s exactly what makes them worth reading. Loneliness is more common than we admit, but so is the instinct to ease it in someone else through simple kindness. A little faith in people goes a long way, and sometimes all it takes is one small moment to restore it completely. If any of these stayed with you, you probably already know why.

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