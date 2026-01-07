I Refused to Let Anyone Steal What My Dad Left Me, and My Mom Made It Worse

Hey, Bright Side.

I’ve been a long-time follower, and I honestly just really appreciate that you guys are opening up this space for personal stories. I just need a place to say this where people won’t look at me like I’m the villain.

My name is “Mia” (17F). When I was 6 years old, my dad passed away from cancer. The last thing he ever gave me was a delicate gold necklace with a tiny, genuine sapphire in the center. It’s not just jewelry; it’s the only physical piece of him I have left. I’ve worn it or kept it in a velvet box under my bed for 11 years.

Fast-forward to now. My mom, “Sarah,” remarried a few years ago to “Mark.” He has two daughters, “Lily” (12) and “Ava” (10). My mom is so desperate to be the “perfect stepmom” that she basically lets them treat my room like a free boutique.

Last week, I came home from school and the box was empty. I spiraled. I found Lily wearing the necklace at dinner. When I demanded it back, my mom did that annoying sigh and said, “Mia, don’t be selfish. They just wanted to feel pretty for their school dance. Give them a break.”