I Kicked Out My Vegan Daughter-in-Law—My House, My Rules

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve always tried to be the “cool” mother-in-law. When my son married Sarah, a vegan activist, I cleared out a shelf in my pantry for her “special” foods and never cooked meat when they visited. I respected her boundaries, but I never expected her to launch an attack on mine.

Last weekend, they stayed over for a family reunion. I was getting ready for dinner when I couldn’t find my vintage, honey-toned leather purse—a gift from my late husband that I’ve cherished for twenty years. I searched everywhere until I walked into the kitchen and saw Sarah calmly sipping kale juice.

“Looking for the skin of a dead soul?” she asked, her voice chillingly casual. She told me she had “liberated” my closet. LIBERATED. She had taken my purse, my favorite Italian loafers, and my silk scarves, stuffed them into a trash bag, and put them out for the heavy-duty garbage collection that had just passed.

“I couldn’t sleep in a house that smells like a graveyard,” she added, expecting me to apologize for my “lack of ethics.”

I didn’t scream. I didn’t cry. I simply walked to the guest room, packed her bags, and set them on the porch but she stayed.

Next morning, my son tried to intervene, but I held up my hand.

“Sarah didn’t just throw away the ’leather,’” I told him. “She threw away my memories and my right to be the master of my own home. If she can’t coexist with my life, she can’t live under my roof.”

I watched them drive away in the rain. She thought she was a hero for the animals; I knew she was just a guest who had overstayed her welcome by a lifetime.

I stood my ground in my own house. But did I just push my son away for good?

How do I make peace with someone who doesn’t respect my boundaries—and how do I fix this without losing my child?

M.