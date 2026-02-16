I Was the Family Joke for Not Having Kids—Until They Saw My Will

Hey there, Bright Side.

My name is... well, my family has always called me “Crazy Aunt.” The one who never married, never had kids, the one they quietly (or not so quietly) decided was “weird.”

Growing up, I would overhear comments like, “You’re going to die alone, Crazy Aunt, nobody will take care of you.” At first, I laughed along to hide how much it hurt. But inside, it was like a little sting every single time. I started to feel like my life didn’t really matter to anyone, like my choices were wrong simply because they weren’t the “normal” ones.

For years, I carried that weight quietly. Family gatherings were the hardest. Every cousin getting married, every niece and nephew being congratulated for something, and me sitting there, always on the outside of the celebration. I started to internalize it. I felt lonely sometimes, but mostly misunderstood.