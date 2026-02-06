I Refused to Buy My Sons Equal Gifts—Now My Family Is Falling Apart

Hello Bright Side.

I still feel sick writing this, honestly.

Three months ago my stepson’s mom died suddenly. It was brutal, for him and for all of us. He’s 15 and ever since it happened he’s been completely withdrawn, barely talking, barely leaving his room.

Watching that every day broke my heart in ways I didn’t expect. I’ve been carrying this constant feeling that I need to fix something, that I need to make his life a little less miserable, even though I know I can’t replace his mom.

I also have a biological son, 16, from my previous relationship. He lives mostly with his dad but we see each other often, especially on holidays. We’ve always had a good relationship, or at least that’s what I believed. He’s more stable, more independent, and I guess somewhere in my head I convinced myself that he was “okay” and didn’t need as much from me right now.