My Boyfriend’s Mom Kept Mocking My Career—My Response Silenced the Whole Table

I am 26f and I have been dating my boyfriend 28m for about 2 years. Things are mostly good, except for his mom. She is very polite on the surface but loves little comments that feel like compliments until you think about them for a second.

I am in nursing school and I work as a CNA while I finish. I am really proud of this. It took me a while to figure out what I wanted to do, I am paying for most of it myself, and I genuinely love patient care. My boyfriend has always said he is proud of me too.

His mom, on the other hand, has Opinions.