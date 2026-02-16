My Boyfriend’s Mom Kept Mocking My Career—My Response Silenced the Whole Table
When you’re in a relationship, you expect your partner to have your back. Especially when someone humiliates you in front of their whole family. But what happens when they don’t? One Redditor has faced this problem.
Here’s the story:
I am 26f and I have been dating my boyfriend 28m for about 2 years. Things are mostly good, except for his mom. She is very polite on the surface but loves little comments that feel like compliments until you think about them for a second.
I am in nursing school and I work as a CNA while I finish. I am really proud of this. It took me a while to figure out what I wanted to do, I am paying for most of it myself, and I genuinely love patient care. My boyfriend has always said he is proud of me too.
His mom, on the other hand, has Opinions.
She is very big on status and prestige. She loves to talk about how my boyfriend’s sister is an attorney and how hard law school was, how impressive it is, etc. Cool, great for her. But whenever my career comes up, his mom makes these little digs.
Examples: “Oh nursing is such a sweet job, you must be very nurturing.” “I could never deal with bedpans all day, bless you.” “At least you’ll always have a job, hospitals are always hiring.”
Last weekend we were at a family dinner and someone asked how school was going.
Before I could even answer, his mom laughed and said, “Well it’s not exactly rocket science, but I’m sure it keeps her busy.”
I kind of froze, then said something like “It’s actually pretty intense and competitive, but yeah, I stay busy.”
She rolled her eyes and said, “I just think it’s funny how girls these days aim so low when they have potential.”
That is when I snapped.
I told her, calmly but very directly, that nursing is not “aiming low,” that it is a licensed medical profession, and that it is weird and rude to keep belittling someone who is working hard at a career that helps people. I also said if she keeps making comments like that, I will stop coming to family events.
The table went silent. My boyfriend’s dad suddenly needed more water. His sister stared at her plate. His mom looked shocked and said I was being overly sensitive and disrespectful in her home.
On the drive home, my boyfriend said he understands why I was upset but thinks I “could have handled it better” and that his mom is “just old fashioned.”
Now I am second guessing myself. I do not think standing up for myself is overreacting, but maybe threatening to stop coming to family events was too much?
The comment section didn’t stay quiet for long:
- That’s not old fashioned. It’s completely rude. You apparently also have a boyfriend problem. Ugh! © pegwins / Reddit
- And would she diminish that profession when she needs medical care?
I just lost both my parents a month apart. The nurses were incredible, kind and compassionate. Thank you for going into this career!! © Open-Trouble-7264 / Reddit
- You absolutely have a boyfriend problem. He should be sticking up for you, not berating you for sticking up for yourself. This is a HUGE red flag.
Think long and hard about your relationship with this mummy’s boy. You are not overreacting. Or maybe even underreacting (to the boyfriend problem!) © Maud999 / Reddit
- Nursing is a highly skilled job that requires you to be present, unlike a lot of other corporate jobs. Plus the pay is good. Not something to throw in their faces just to give you some affirmation.
The mom is maybe taking out her own lackluster life on you. I’d have a serious chat with your boyfriend and if you see this progressing, how he needs to stand up for you too. © EmbarrassedOnion9 / Reddit
Your boyfriend needs to have a talk with his mom. I would have said something to.
- It’s definitely not old-fashioned tho; if anything, it’s the opposite. I feel like we women get judged by other women if we choose family over career or choose jobs that are not higher up. Your mother-in-law sounds very rude. © Sad-Midnight-6217 / Reddit
- Your boyfriend is defending his family because he has known them longer than you, so he is familiar with their character and defends his mother’s intentions because he wants to believe she is a good person.
However, he was there and saw what happened, too. Did he stay silent? Will he have a private convo with her on your behalf? This WILL brew and fester, girl. © luropex / Reddit
- His mom is awful, but you do have a bit of a bf problem, too. Not quite break-up worthy yet, but how he deals with this going forward will tell you everything you need to know about a future together with both him and his mom.
Also, based on how you say his dad and sister reacted, it sounds like they’re also aware of her behavior, but don’t want any part of it, which, while you’re not gonna get any outward support from them, at least you know that they might be low-key on your side?
Either way, I think you did the right thing personally because if you had handled this in private, she would have just gaslit you. © MikeyFX / Reddit
- Old-fashioned would include being polite to guests. That’s manners 101. © SkeeveTheGreat / Reddit
Some people hide cruelty behind politeness. A smile, a laugh, a “just kidding.” But the words still land. And after enough of them, staying quiet stops being patience. It becomes permission.
This story is a reminder that boundaries aren’t threats. They’re just the line where self-respect begins.
Was snapping at the dinner table the perfect response? Maybe not. But sometimes perfect isn’t the point. Sometimes enough is just enough.
What would you have done? Would you have stayed quiet or said something sooner? We’d love to hear your take.
Got a story that still keeps you up at night? Share it with us.
Comments
WHY IS IT, THAT YOU COULD HAVE HANDED IT BETTER, BUT IT WAS OK FOR MOMMY DEAREST, TO INSULT YOU AT EVERY TURN? TELL YOUR BOYFRIEND THAT YOU WON'T PUT UP WITH HER, ANYMORE. IF HE GIVES YOU A HARD TIME ABOUT IT, THEN YOU WILL KNOW, THAT HE WILL NEVER BACK YOU UP. DO YOU REALLY WANT A LIFE, WITH A COWARD?