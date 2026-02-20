I Refuse to Stay Silent After HR Called Me “Lucky to Have a Job” and Denied My Raise

Hi Bright Side,

I work full-time at a mid-size company. Nothing fancy but I thought it was stable. My paycheck barely covers rent though. Like I’m talking counting coins by the end of the month. About 6 months ago, I asked HR about a raise. She smiled and said it was “in the works” and to “sit tight.” So I did. I waited. Months went by. Nothing.

Last month I finally asked again. I was polite. Just wanted an update. She looked at me like I asked for a favor. Then she said, “You’re paid what you’re worth. There’s a line of people who’d take your salary without complaining.” I just sat there. Didn’t know what to say. I walked out and told myself to let it go. Maybe I was being ungrateful. Maybe I needed to work harder. I believed her.

Then last week, the CEO sent out a company-wide email. It was a “transparency update” about salaries and budget. There was a section about new hires. My blood ran cold. They just hired someone for the same position as mine. Same title. Same tasks. Starting salary? $20K more than what I make. I stared at my screen for a full minute. Then I grabbed that email, printed it out, and stormed into HR’s office. I put it on her desk and said, “Still think I’m paid what I’m worth?” She went white. Couldn’t even look at me. I have a meeting with the CEO next week. I’m either getting that raise or I’m walking. Either way, I’m done being quiet. Was I wrong to confront her? What would you have done?

Megan S.