I laughed and winced at this one at the same time. Watching Brian fast‑ball that burrito at the wall feels like every underpaid, overworked moment finally snapping in one dramatic gesture. Part of me cheers for him, and part of me thinks “I wish he’d had a better option long before it got to that point.”
10 People Share the Craziest Job Quits That Deserve a Sitcom Episode
Most of us dream about quitting in style but never actually do it. We just hand in our notice, smile through the awkwardness, and move on. But some people? They turn their last day into a moment no one will ever forget. These readers shared their wildest job exits, and honestly, some of these deserve their own Netflix episode.
- I have quit jobs, but what I did was tame. I used to work at a McDonald’s in my early 20s. I got a call, while at work, that I was offered a better job. So, knowing I had a better job lined up, I left for lunch and did not come back. A few days later, I happened to be walking in the same neighborhood as the Old McDonald’s I was just working at AND it was the same time my old manager got off work. She actually pulled over, got out of her car, and gave me an earful. I guess she took my quitting personally. It was strange to say the least. © Robert Poole / Quora
- Dallas office, well-established company with a new CEO. The CEO sends an all-company email with some harmless “inspirational” messaging about how the company is going to crush it and do well, the usual corporate optimism. Nothing especially controversial.
A woman in accounting, usually mild-mannered and a very traditional Texas lady, accidentally hits reply-all and writes something along the lines of: “As if anyone believes a word that pompous man has to say.”
She had been with the company for 15 years and came in very early to handle the books, so by the time most people arrived, the message had already gone out. People who were there at the time said that after the email was sent, she made a small, startled sound when she realized what she’d done, then calmly went to the mailroom, grabbed an empty box, packed up her desk, walked to her car without saying a word to anyone, and drove away.
She was never seen again. © Makerbot2000 / Reddit
- I went into a Taco John’s and ordered a super burrito with no tomatoes or black olives, to go. They weren’t super busy but there were a couple of orders ahead of mine.
So I’m standing near the counter watching them put items together, and I see that they have started on my burrito. The cook loads it up with everything and wraps it up. He has it in his right hand and reaches up with his left to clear out the order on the monitor. He stops for a moment when he realizes that he messed up by putting everything on the burrito. He is facing me and he turns around and fires a 100 mph fast-ball burrito against the back wall. He walks into the back room, takes off his Taco Johns shirt, puts on a T-shirt, and heads out the back door.
30 seconds later, the girl running the drive-thru wants to know where Brian is. I pointed him out to her, as by now he is walking across the parking lot toward downtown. I told her that I think Brian gave his notice. She says a few choice words and wants to know what I ordered.
Way to give it the man, Brian! © LiesureSuitLarry / Reddit
- My job told me that since they fired the other supervisor, I was just going to have to do his job from now on. My original job was insane; now they expect me to double that with no compensation. Well, it got old really fast, and we had a seriously busy day. I decided I was done, so I let $1,000,000+ of shipments sit in a trailer back in the corner and told all my guys, ’Thanks for the hard work; our day is done.’ I quit that day, and the next day I got a call with them freaking out about all the money they lost. I just hung up on the boss and never looked back. © Peelboy / Reddit
- A co-worker of mine at Subway when I was working during college. It’s the lunch shift of one of the busiest shops in the area. Guy gets halfway through making a sandwich, looks at the customer and then our manager, and says...“Til next time bro” and just walks out. Never came back, not even to pick up his final paycheck. When I left to go back to school, I left 100 sticky notes in random places throughout the store that said “Til Next Time” © Unknown author / Reddit
- Relayed to me by one of my buddies. Way back when we were still in HS, my friend’s coworker was getting fed up with the supermarket they worked in. It was a few towns over in a not-so-nice area and was right off the highway, so that made it super busy and a lot of out-of-town commuters. He was going away to college and hated management. On his last day, a woman walks up to his line and tries to browbeat him into taking a bunch of expired coupons. He tells her he needs to check with his supervisor and slowly pulls out a Jack in the Box from under his till and methodically places it on the scanner and just starts cranking the thing. When it finally pops, he looks her in the eye and just says “Yeah, he said no”. She flipped out and screamed for a manager while he just cracked up, took off his smock, and walked out. © ProlongedSuffering / Reddit
- I really like my supervisor, but I hated my job. He was a real cut up, so that made it livable.
I got a new job and handed him my two-week notice. Just my luck, it was April 1st, and he didn’t believe me. Every day, I’d remind him how many days are left. He started getting testy; he’d played a long game himself, but this was too much.
Apparently, he was quite surprised when I stopped showing up! © Frugalista1 / Reddit
- I worked at a coffee shop for two years. The manager was the worst. She’d make us stay late to clean, then clock us out early so she didn’t have to pay overtime. Classic.
One day, she yelled at me for giving a customer an extra shot of espresso for free. A regular. Nice old guy. She screamed at me like I stole from the register. I just stood there thinking, “I make $11 an hour. Why am I doing this?”
So I waited for the busiest Saturday morning. Line out the door. I made myself a large iced latte, extra shot, on the house. Took one sip. Looked her dead in the eyes. Said, “I quit.” Took off my apron, walked out, and kept the latte. Didn’t even look back. I could hear her yelling my name from the parking lot. Best $6 coffee I never paid for.
- My coworker needed a day off to see his sick grandmother. It was a really tense period at work, deadlines piling up, everyone stretched thin and stressed.
When he asked, the boss laughed and said, “She’s old. People die. Not our problem.”
He didn’t argue. He just stared at him for a second, then slowly walked toward the boss. The room went dead quiet. Security stepped forward because it honestly looked like he might swing.
Instead, he stopped, took off his badge, set it on the desk, and said, “I won’t be needing this.” Then he walked out.
He never came back. She died a few days later.
That moment stuck with all of us, especially during a time when everyone was already barely holding it together.
- I worked at this marketing agency for four years. My boss loved putting people down. One Monday, I made a suggestion in a team meeting. She laughed and said, “That’s stupid. Do you even think before you speak?” In front of 15 people. Nobody said a word. I just smiled. But something clicked that day. I was done.
For two weeks, I acted normally. But every night, I was screenshotting everything. Emails. Texts. Timestamps. All of it.
On my last day, I sent an “urgent” meeting invite to the whole department. Even HR. Everyone showed up thinking it was a crisis. I stood up, connected my laptop, and said, “Before I go, I want to share something.” Slide one: “Things My Boss Said to Me in Writing.” Her smile disappeared. Slide two: emails calling me “useless” and “a problem.” Slide three: proof she took credit for my project. Slide four: weekend texts demanding free work. I just read them out loud. One by one. She tried to cut me off. I kept going. By slide six, she was bright red. HR was frozen. I closed the laptop, grabbed my bag, and said, “That’s all. I resign.” Walked out. Best exit of my life.
Whether it’s a burrito thrown at a wall, a PowerPoint of receipts, or a latte stolen on the way out, these exits prove one thing: when people are done, they’re really done. We’re not saying you should quit your job like this. But if you ever do, at least make it memorable. Got your own crazy quit story? We’d love to hear it.
Comments
These stories are cracking me up and stressing me out at the same time. It’s wild how many of us have that one job we should have quit in a blaze of glory but ended up just smiling, turning in the badge, and pretending everything was fine.
Reading this just unlocked a very specific rage in me about how many bosses genuinely think basic human decency is optional. I still remember one manager looking me dead in the eye and saying “this place will fall apart without me” while underpaying everyone and screaming over tiny mistakes, and the only thing I regret is not walking out mid-sentence the way some people do. The older I get the more I realize “unprofessional” usually just means “you stopped letting unstable people treat you like property.”