19 Wild Stories That Show Being a Cleaner Is More Than Just Sweeping Up

If your cleaner is only half- assing it, but you like her work in general, take pictures of the COMPLETED VERSION of the tasks she keeps missing. IF she doesn't get better, you may need to hire someone else. TELL her that YOU CAN'T KEEP HER, if she keeps failing. But don't give her more than 2 attempts with the pictures, and DON'T PAY HER IN FULL, if she doesn't do EVERYTHING that you require.