15 products that will make cleaning fun and exciting

Why do most people treat cleaning as a boring chore? Sure, it takes time, and it’s not the most pleasant of things you need to do around the house. However, these 15 products may push you to reconsider, since they will make cleaning so much easier and faster.

1. Washing machine cleaner that helps remove odor-causing residues and grime. Some of the most famous brands recommend it for cleaning. It helps clean deep inside pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter, and hose.

The tablets work with top and front load washers. Remove all clothes from the washer and add a tablet inside. Start a long cycle with hot temperature. After finishing, use a cloth to clean any residue.

Promising review: I probably use one every 2–3 months, and it still keeps my washer fresh and clean. I am diligent about wiping the washer door and seal after doing laundry for maintenance in between uses of this cleaner. This combo works really well for us. We have a dog and my husband is always making a mess of his clothes.

These washing machine tablets take care of all of this. There will be a dog fur build up sometimes after washing the dog beds — these even take care of that! I also have very, very sensitive skin. Even though this tablet is very scented, my skin doesn’t seem to have any adverse reactions to it. @Casey

2. Oil stain remover that lifts stains from porous flooring surfaces like concrete and brick. It is effective on oil or petroleum-based stains. It does not contain bleach, acid, or other potentially hazardous materials.

Simply pour a small amount of the formula onto any oil or petroleum-based stain to cover it and allow it to dry. As it dries, it draws out the contamination causing the stain. Once dry, you can easily brush it away like chalk dust.

Promising review: Previous tenants stored a stack of tires and other automotive parts on the pathway (pic#1). I tried a couple of rounds of Pour-N-Restore. I tried a couple of rounds of Zep cleaner. I tried multiple rounds of the Dawn dish soap method. After all of those rounds (7 or 8 I lost count), the pathway still had grease stains.

Trying Chomp was my last hope — and it worked!!! It did take a couple of rounds but worked nicely! @SC

3. Spray mop cleaner that helps trap dirt and grime so it doesn’t get pushed around. You can use it on hardwood, laminate, and tile. It is safe on all finished wood floors. Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors.

The package includes 1 spray mop, 6 heavy-duty pad refills, 4 mopping pad refills,1 bottle of cleaning solution, and 4 batteries. This kit helps save 70 gallons of water per year.

Promising review: Okay, I do not like washing my kitchen tiled floor, but this is so easy and effort less to use. It does a great job with no effort if you have a stubborn caked on spot you may have to use a scrub pad I put it down put mop on top gone, I have only done this twice and have used it 5 times on my floor. The most important thing my wife loves it because I use it a lot and at 72 years old it goes fast and easy. @Robert Antuno

4. Stain and odor eliminator that tackles all disgusting stains and smells. It is chlorine free, color safe, and safe to use around pets and children. It has no hazardous propellants and leaves no residue. It is certified for how gentle it is on all surfaces.

You may use it on carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers, all pet living, and sleeping areas. It contains natural enzymes that are activated on contact with odors and stains, feeding on ammonia crystals and organic matter.

Promising review: I got a message from the seller that included instructions and helpful information and tips. I recently got a rescue dog that I don’t think ever got potty-trained, so there were plenty of messes. First, you want to soak up as much urine as you can with a paper towel. Add water to the accident spot and soak that up as much as you can; do this 2-3 more times if needed.

Spray product directly onto the spot and let it sit for 10+ minutes, then extract as much of the product as you can (I use a big green machine with hose). To me, this product smells so good!

I have a cat which accidentally got locked inside my closet.... He ended up peeing in my boot. It smelled so strong of cat urine. Cat urine is so hard to get rid of, but this worked great in my boot! No more cat urine smell. @Savannah

5. Stainless steel cleaner that also comes with a microfiber cloth. It is made with 100% natural coconut oil and leaves a brilliant polished finish. It easily removes streaks, smudges, and residue, leaving a protective barrier against fingerprints, dust, and dirt.

With a pH-neutral formula, this cleaner is perfect for appliances, grills, sinks, refrigerators, microwaves, stoves, range hoods, and trash cans. The formula is 100% cruelty-free.

Promising review: I’ve had my dishwasher for 9 years, and it still runs like a champ, but since I hang a kitchen towel on it, it really gets a lot of water drips and just general yukiness. I’ve tried a few different products, but nothing actually worked. I could still see the water spots and drips. Ordered this because it was on sale and had a lot of good reviews and thought “what the hell, I’ll give it a try”.

Had high hopes and low expectations. My dishwasher hasn’t looked this good in years!! I’m not easily impressed, but this cleaner impressed me. It’s magic in a bottle. ALL the water spots and streaks are gone. And I hope I didn’t just jinx my dishwasher by saying it runs like a champ. @Laurie

6. Pet hair rubber broom that attracts hair like a magnet to easily clean carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum. You can easily adjust the handle length, which extends from 36 inches to 60 inches. You can wash the broom with soapy water and use it again and again.

The broom cleans windows, showers, and windshields with ease. It wipes away liquid spills on tile, concrete or any hardwood surface such as interior flooring. The broom is designed to be very tight so that the handle and rake head will not separate during use.

Promising review: It brings up super matted in cat fur, it’s really sturdy, and I’m 6’2, but I don’t have to stoop. You do have to put some elbow grease into it, but isn’t because of the broom quality, and probably just depends on your dirt level.

I moved in with my boyfriend, who has two cats and a dog. Fur was EVERYWHERE. Like, multiple vacuums rounds just kept getting more stuff up, but also we needed breaks to unwind all the stuff from the roll-ey part, the Roomba literally broke.

I wasn’t sure, but it’s only $13. So worth it! There’s two side: a brush side, and a flat side. I use the squeegee side, and it pulls up just mounds. I’ll still need to vacuum, but the friction between the carpet and the rubber really works. @Amazon Customer

7. All-purpose cleaning paste that removes stains, grease or grime from just about anything, including stoves, floors, metal, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, silverware, jewelry, glass shower doors, fiberglass doors, countertops, toilet, sinks, bathtubs, and car wheels.

You simply put a small amount of the paste on a damp cloth or your chosen cleaning scrub, rub the problem area gently, and wash away with clean hot water. It won’t leave any scratches or streak.

Promising review: I bought this back in September and for whatever reason I hadn’t opened it yet. I broke it out today, and I am SO impressed. We have really hard well water and can’t have nice things. Things rust or the water leaves stains.

This stuff worked amazingly and got it off easily. Easy to use and no notable smell. I showed my mom before and after pictures, and she said that must have taken a lot of “elbow grease”, I replied, nope! Not at all! I would definitely recommend this to anyone. @Erin

8. Disposable toilet wand heads that kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses while leaving your toilet sparkling clean. They are preloaded with Clorox cleaner and deep clean and remove stains. They easily click onto the ToiletWand.

The hexagon-shaped sponge heads clean in hard to reach places, like under the bowl rim, and drain for a deeper and faster clean to remove rust, calcium, and lime stains.

Promising review: My sister has ordered these toilet bowl cleaners several times. We love the convenience and ease of throwing them away. No touching the soiled cleaners. This product works very well. I will purchase again. @Speaking to Hazel Giles

9. Stovetop cleaner and scrubber that are non-abrasive that remove heavily burned on foods, grease, and grime. The cream uses microbead technology. It cleans, shines, and protects glass, ceramic, and induction. You can use a paper towel to help it shine after cleaning.

For your toughest baked-on messes, you can use the razor scraper tool. When you open the tool, the razor blade will be turned inwards for safety. Turn the black dial to loosen the blade, flip it outwards and re-tighten the dial.

Promising review: This glass top stove cleaner set is perfect. I have a white glass top that gets dirty ridiculously quick. It’s absurd. And because food gets stuck on there so easily, I really needed something rough enough to unstick the gunk, but gentle enough not to scratch up my stove top.

I will first wipe my stove down with a wet paper towel. I’ll then use the cleaner, and I’ll scrub it with the sponge/brush provided. If for some reason that still doesn’t get everything up, then I will take the little edge cutter/knife provided and scrape up any remaining bits. After that, I spray it with regular disinfectant as a finishing touch. Works like a charm! @Corinne L.

10. Scrub sponges that are safe to use on over a dozen different materials, like glass, stainless steel, cast iron, leather, cars, and windows. The foam is firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. With proper maintenance, they can last you for 8 weeks.

The three different colored sponges can help you organize cleaning around the house. You may also use the sponges to clean dishes and scrub burnt food on pots and pans.

Promising review: I’ve been in a committed relationship with these Scrub Daddy sponges for nearly a decade, ever since the Shark Tank days. Used to spend a small fortune on them at retail stores, but lo and behold, Amazon’s got these multipacks at the best price I could find online and in-store. Now, these sponges? They’re more than cleaning tools; they’re efficiency cleaning wizards! If you’re looking for quality and value, this is it. @Jas Journey

11. Shower foamer that busts grime and leaves your tiles, tubs, and shower doors clean. It removes 100% of soap scum, tackles limescale, and smells amazing. It comes in rain shower scent and works on multiple surfaces, like vinyl curtains, walls, and sinks.

The soap scum remover penetrates and dissolves messes. It effectively cleans glazed ceramic tile, stainless steel, chrome fixtures, fiberglass, vinyl, glazed porcelain, glass, laminate, Corian, sealed granite, and quartz surfaces.

Promising review: Cleans shower beautiful, makes it look brand new and smells great. I don’t know how heavy duty it actually is because we don’t go long between cleaning, but it works great on regular use and smells so good. Not much scrubbing needed at all with regular use and following instructions. I do leave the window open whenever using chemicals and feel this leaves a nice fresh smell in the bathroom and not harsh like other products. @Amazon Customer

12. Mildew cleaner that clings to tiles and seals gaps and holes. It can be used around sinks, windows, showers, and baths. The formula is bleach-free, non-acidic, eco-friendly, and has very low odor. It penetrates into the mold roots for rapid decomposition.

Just apply the gel evenly on a surface. Leave it for 3-5 hours and rinse with water or wipe with a towel. Make sure to work in a well-ventilated space and wear rubber gloves.

Promising review: I used this on the caulk around my bathtub where the tub meets the wall. It worked perfectly. I applied it twice because the first application did not remove all of the mold. The second application made the caulk around the tub look like new. Make sure to read and follow the directions, and you should not be disappointed. @TMan

13. Adhesive remover that removes the goo without harming your surfaces. It is formulated with citrus cleaning agents and a pleasant citrus scent. You can try it on stickers, wax, markers, crayons, glue, tar, window decals, glitter, gum, and labels.

You may also use this to remove gum, tape, crayon, and sticker residue left behind by kids. It is safe and can be used on carpet, upholstery, clothing, glass, laminate, metal, wood, plastic, and vinyl.

Promising review: This is a great product, and it really helped me out. My teen has a favorite pink dress, and she somehow sat in gum at a youth group party. I tried all kinds of tricks to remove the gum and I got the chunks off, but nothing could get the layer of gum.

I ordered this and hoped it would remove the gum and not ruin the fabric. It worked! Gum came right off, and then I washed the dress and there’s no oil stain or anything. Total lifesaver to have in the cupboard! @D. Frazier

14. Shower cleaner that gently cleans buildup of soap scum, grime, and body oils without scrubbing and removes stains on hard, non-porous surfaces. You may apply it once a week with the attached sprayer, leave for 8–12 hours, and then rinse thoroughly with warm water.

For heavy buildup, spray and rinse daily until your surface is clean. Also, you need to thoroughly rinse the shower and tub before use. You can test on a small area before applying fully.

Promising review: Where was this all my life. I am so happy that I came across this. Squeegee the shower then spray, rinse the next time you shower, and the shower is sparkling for a week. This spray removed stain and lime scale build up in the nooks and crannies in the shower.

I would recommend spray the door first, the open door while spraying the rest of the shower due to odor. Close the door when finished. @JM

15. Toilet tank cleaner that removes hard-water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank with much less elbow grease. It eliminates the need for scrubbing but still effectively cleans and freshens your toilet tank. It is safe to use and won’t harm your toilet.

The cleaner is free from harsh chemicals, acids, or caustics. Just add the entire bottle directly into the toilet and leave it overnight. Every flush leaves a clean and pleasant citrus scent.

Promising review: I really wish I would have taken a before. And after photo of my toilet tank. It was brown and gross and a little bit smelly. And no matter how much bleach or scrubbing, I would do. It would never come clean. I used this product as others described and let it sit for twenty-four hours in the toilet tank before flushing, and voilà! @Suz

Cleaning doesn’t have to be an arduous process. If you find the appropriate products for every area, it becomes super easy to clean even the most stubborn stains and grime.